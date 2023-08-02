Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 2 August 2023

Iveco Group could record important changes at the start of the session after the dissemination of the half-yearly report. Stellantis should also be monitored

The main indices of Borsa Italiana and the main financial centres they should start the session in negative territory, confirming the trend recorded in the previous session. Meanwhile, the Fitch agency downgraded the long-term debt rating of the United States by one notch, from “AAA” to “AA+”: the rating outlook for the coming quarters is “stable”.

I major US stock indexes recorded fractional variations. The Dow Jones gained 0.2% to 35,631 points, while the S&P500 lost 0.27% to 4,577 points. Negative performance also for the Nasdaq (-0.43% at 14,284 points).

Very bad day for the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Nikkei index dropped 2.3% to 32,708 points, after fluctuating between a low of 32,628 points and a high of 33,159 points.

Il bitcoin went back to over 29,500 dollars (about 27,000 euros).

L’euro it returned to 1.1 dollars.

Iveco Group could register important variations at the start of the session. The company has communicated the financial results for the 2nd quarter and the 1st half of 2023, periods closed with increasing revenues and profitability. The quarterly data was also better than the analyst consensus. As a result, management has once again revised upwards the financial estimates for the full year.

Also to be monitored Stellar. The Ministry of Transport communicated that 119,207 cars were registered in Italy in July 2023, an increase of 8.8% compared to 109,611 in the same period last year. On the other hand, the sales of Stellantis are declining. In July 2023, group registrations amounted to over 38 thousand units, down by 0.5% compared to the approximately 38.5 thousand cars sold in July 2022. As a result, Stellantis’ market share stood at 32%.

All’Euronext Growth Milan focus su VNE, on the day of its debut in the price list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The company’s shares were placed at €4.08, for an initial capitalization of €12.7 million.