A decidedly negative start to the day for STM. Stellantis is also in red. In sharp decline the Monte dei Paschi di Siena

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centres they started the session in negative territorypending the release of inflation data in Italy and in Europe.

At 09.10 the FTSEMib lost 0.95% to 27,057 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was down by 0.88%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.42%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-0,09%).

I major US stock indexes recorded fractional changes. The Dow Jones rose 0.02% to 32,662 points, while the S&P500 lost 0.47% to 3,951 points. Minus sign also for the Nasdaq (-0.66% at 11,379 points).

Day with few ideas for the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Nikkei index recorded a minimum drop of 0.06% to 27,499 points, after fluctuating between a minimum of 27,409 points and a maximum of 27,618 points.

Il bitcoin it stands at 23,500 dollars (about 22,000 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it widened beyond 185 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP exceeding 4.6%.

L’euro it was close to $1.065.

A decidedly negative start to the day STM. The share of the Italian-French group is down by 6.75% at 42.61 euros.

Also in red Stellar (-0,68% a 16,94 euro). The Ministry of Transport announced that 130,365 cars were registered in Italy in February 2023, an increase of 17.54% compared to 110,915 in the same period last year. On the other hand, the sales of Stellantis are decreasing. In February 2023, group registrations amounted to approximately 41.5 thousand units, down by 0.9% compared to the almost 42 thousand cars sold in February 2022. As a result, Stellantis’ market share stood at 31.8 %.

In sharp decline the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (-2,45% a 2,4055 euro). FTSE Italia Index Series Technical Committee announced that from Monday 20 March the Sienese institute will enter the main basket of Piazza Affari, replacing The only buzzer.

At the MidCap start of the day uncertain for Mayor Tecnimont (-0,05% a 3,84 euro), following the release of the 2022 financial results and financial estimates for the current year. Management has proposed the distribution of a dividend of €0.124 per share.

All’Euronext Growth Milan focus su Valtecne, after the strong rise achieved on the day of the debut in the list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The security is unchanged at 6.2 euros.



