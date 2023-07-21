Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 21 July 2023

Today is the day of technical deadlines; the option contracts on shares and indices dated July 2023 have come to an end. Brilliant start for Recordati

The main indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centers started the last session of the week with fractional progress. Today is day of technical deadlines; the option contracts on shares and indices dated July 2023 have come to an end.

At 09.10 the FTSEMib was up 0.13% to 28,854 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.12%. Opposite trend for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.07%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-0,16%).

Without direction i major US stock indexes. The Dow Jones rallied 0.47% to 35,225 points, while the S&P500 lost 0.68% to 4,535 points. Worst performance for the Nasdaq (-2.05% at 14,063 points).

The Tokyo Stock Exchange ended the week with a negative session. The Nikkei index lost 0.57% to 32,304 points, after fluctuating between a low of 32,081 points and a high of 32,462 points.

Il bitcoin it remains under 30,000 dollars (just under 27,000 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it narrowed below 165 points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP remaining above 4.1%.

L’euro it dropped below $1.115.

Highlight the titles of banking sector.

Positive start for BPER Bank (+0.8% to 3.019 euros) and for the BancoBPM (+0,67% a 4,48 euro).

remember started the day with an increase of 3.41% to 44.63 euros. The pharmaceutical company announced an agreement with GSK to commercialize Avodart (dutasteride) Combodart/Duodart (dutasteride/tamsulosin) in 21 countries, mainly in Europe, excluding those where GSK already has distribution agreements in place. The operation is expected to be fully accretive from 2024, contributing 10-20 million euros of revenues and a positive EBITDA in 2023.