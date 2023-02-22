Bad day for bankers. On the other hand, Stellantis rose after the release of the 2022 results. Telecom Italia TIM also did well. Utilities are in red

The major indices of Borsa Italiana ended the day with reductions in the order of a percentage point, while the main European financial markets recorded fractional variations. According to Pierre Veyret – technical analyst of ActivTrades – investors fear a worsening of monetary policy conditions, with macro conditions forcing central banks to adjust through further rate hikes. The expert signaled that the STOXX50 remains just above the lower limit of the uptrend channel at 4,215 points. “A breakout of this level would invalidate the uptrend in the short term, while any hold would lead to market consolidation,” Pierre Veyret pointed out.

Il FTSEMib it lost 1.12% to 27,102 points, after fluctuating between a low of 26,868 points and a high of 27,389 points. The FTSE Italia All Share suffered a decline of 1.09%. Also in red FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.78%) and the FTSE Italia Star (-0.53%). In the session of 22 February 2023, the value of trades rose to 2.94 billion euros, compared to 2.32 billion on Tuesday.

Il bitcoin it fell below 24,000 dollars (less than 22,500 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it fluctuated between 190 and 195 points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP exceeding 4.45%.

L’euro it dropped below $1.065.

Bad day for bankers. The decline of BPER Bank (-4,39%).

Bad too Intesa Sanpaolo (-3%) e UniCredit (-2,67%).

FinecoBank (-4.77%) recorded the worst performance of the day on the FTSEMib.

On the contrary, Stellar recorded an increase of 2.21% to 16.218 euros. The automotive giant has released the financial data for 2022, year closed with an increase in revenues and profitability. Furthermore, Stellantis also provided some financial indications for the current year and defined the amount of the 2023 dividend (relating to the 2022 financial year).

In the spotlight Telecom Italia TIM after the decline suffered in the previous session. The title of the telephone company earned 2.79% at 0.3098 euros. The telephone company announced that it had received from KKR the request for the extension to March 24, 2023 of the deadline for the indicative and non-binding offer on the group’s fixed infrastructure. Telecom Italia TIM has confirmed that the board of directors to discuss KKR’s non-binding offer and take the relevant decisions will be held on February 24, 2023.

Enel (-1.43%) led the decline in utilities. Worst performance for Snam (-2,48%) e Terna (-2,04%).

All’Euronext Growth Milan SolidWorld Group on a roller coaster (+3.53% to 3.52 euros, after fluctuating between a minimum of 2.97 euros and a maximum of 3.71 euros), after the strong rise achieved in the previous four sessions. The price of the share had gone from 2.02 euros at the close of 15 February 2023 to 3.4 euros on 21 February.



