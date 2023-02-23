ENI in negative territory after the preliminary financial data of 2022. Pirelli, on the other hand, is on the rise. Stellantis’ trend remains positive

The main indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centers are confirmed in positive territory.

At 12.45 the FTSEMib it was up 0.88% to 27,339 points, after fluctuating between a low of 27,132 points and a high of 27,375 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share recovered 0.88%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.94%) and the FTSE Italia Star (+0,78%).

Il bitcoin it slipped below 24,000 dollars (about 22,500 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it remains above 190 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP hovering around 4.45%.

L’euro it remains at 1.06 dollars.

ENI recorded a drop of 1.42% to 13.914 euros. The six-legged dog communicated i preliminary financial results of 2022, a year in which the oil giant benefited from a more favorable economic context. As a result, ENI has shown a strong improvement in revenues and profitability. The business prospects and the main short/medium and long-term industrial and financial targets of ENI will be illustrated on the occasion of the 2023 Capital Markets Update. Furthermore, the oil giant has formalized the distribution of the third tranche of the 2023 dividend (relating to the 2022 financial year). The coupon will be 0.22 euro and will be detached on March 20th.

Pirelli earns 3.16% to 4.957 euros. The tire group released the 2022 financial results, a year that saw growth in the main economic indicators, results generally better than the consensus of analysts. In light of the performance recorded in 2022, Pirelli’s management has provided the financial targets for 2023.

The trend of remains positive Stellar. The auto giant’s shares register a 4.08% progress at 16.88 euros. After the release of the financial results for 2023, some investment banks increased the target price on the stock.



