Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 23 May 2023

Some ideas among the bankers: the rises of Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Banca Profilo stand out. Juventus FC tries to limit the reduction

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centres record fractional declines.

At 10.20 the FTSEMib was down 0.23% to 27,248 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share was down 0.21%. Opposite trend for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.15%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+0,07%).

Il bitcoin it remains above 27,000 dollars (over 25,000 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund recovered to 185 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP approaching 4.35%.

L’euro it fluctuates around 1.08 dollars.

Some ideas among the bankers.

The positive trend continues Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+2,11%).

Bene Bank Profile (+3,81% a 0,218 euro). Arepo BP – the bank’s controlling shareholder – announced that it has reached an agreement with Twenty First Capital (French management company of alternative investment funds and limited partners and portfolio manager of the French-law fund Fonds Archimedes) for the sale of 29 % of the bank’s capital. The total price of the transaction is equal to 50.4 million euros, corresponding to 0.2637 euros per share (net of treasury shares in the portfolio), which is equivalent to a premium of 25.6% compared to the closing value of Banca Profilo in the session of 22 May 2023 (0.21 euro).

Juventus FC it limits the fall of 0.49% to 0.2842 euros. The FIGC Federal Court of Appeal has imposed on the Juventus club the penalty of ten points in the standings, to be served in the current football season. As a result, Juventus dropped from second to seventh in the table, outside the zone to qualify for next season’s Champions League. “The club awaits the publication of the reasons and reserves the right, in defense of its interests, to evaluate the proposition of an appeal to the Sports Guarantee College within the terms established by the sports regulations”, specified the Juventus club.

Positive trend for Esprinet (+5,87% a 6,67 euro). The company communicated that it has signed an agreement with the Revenue Agency aimed at settling out of court the disputes formulated regarding VAT in relation to the tax periods from 2013 to 2017. On the basis of the agreement reached, Esprinet will have to pay a total amount of approximately 33.2 million euros.



