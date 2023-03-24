Home Health Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 24 March 2023
Sales on banking sector stocks, after the strong volatility recorded in recent sessions. The euro fell below 1.08 dollars.

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centres recorded declines of more than one percentage point in the last session of the week.

At 10.05 the FTSEMib lost 1.58% to 26,063 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share recorded a decrease of 1.5%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.9%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-0,79%).

Il bitcoin it stands at just over 28,500 dollars (about 26,000 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it came close to 190 points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP returning below 4%.

L’euro it dropped below $1.08.

Sales on banking sector stocksafter the strong volatility recorded in the last sessions.

The decline of UniCredit (-3,84% a 16,266 euro). From the communications released by Consob on 23 March we learn that on 17 March The Goldman Sachs Group reduced its aggregate stake in the institution led by Andrea Orcel, bringing it from 6.18% to 0.89%.

Il BancoBPM recorded a drop of 3.94% to 3.41 euros. Consob reported that on 14 March JP Morgan Chase reduced its aggregate stake in the institute to below 5%.

Among the worst BPER Bank (-3,86%) e Monte dei Paschi di Siena (-3,6%).

Down STM (-0,83% a 46,805 euro). The company’s supervisory board has proposed the distribution of a 2023 (for 2022) dividend of $0.24 per share to be distributed in quarterly installments of $0.06 each in the second, third and fourth quarters of 2023 as well as the first quarter of 2024.

