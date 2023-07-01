Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 30 June 2023

Positive day for the European stock exchanges and Piazza Affari, which closed the semester with a rising session. For Milan, the first half of the year closed with approximately +17.5%.

Positive day for the European stock exchanges and Piazza Affari, which closed the semester with a rising session. For Milan, the first half of the year closed with approximately +17.5%.

So the FTSEMib rallied 1.08% to 28,231 points, after fluctuating between a minimum of 28,048 points and a maximum of 28,312 points. During the week, the main basket gained about 4%, a share that rises to 8% in the month and passes to 4% in the quarter. For the FTSEMib of Milan, the first half of the year closed with approximately +17.5%.

Il FTSE Italia All Share it gained 1.06%. Also on the rise FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.82%) and the FTSE Italia Star (+1.11%). In the session of 30 June 2023, the value of trades rose to 2.58 billion euros, compared to 2.17 billion on Thursday the 29th.

Il bitcoin it was confirmed to be over 30,000 dollars (about 27,500 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund he stayed in the 165-point zone. Euro stable at $1.091.

At the FTSEMib, purchases on banks. UniCredit rose by 0.69% while Intesa Sanpaolo advanced by 0.59%. Along the same lines BPER Bank (+0,98%) e BancoBPM (+1,19%).

Among other stocks of the FTSEMib well ERG (+3.69%). The group announced yesterday that it has sold to Achernar Assets AG, a Swiss investment holding company, the entire share capital of ERG Power, owner of the combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) cogeneration plant with low environmental impact and high efficiency, fueled by natural gas , of Priolo Gargallo (Syracuse). The consideration in terms of Enterprise Value is equal to 191.5 million euros including items related to working capital and tax credits for a total of 88.5 million euros, which is expected to be collected between the signing and the closing. The agreements also provide for some earn-outs relating to the performance of the business in 2024 and 2025 as well as some tax items for a total of approximately 14 million euros which would bring the valuation of the plant to a total of 205.5 million euros.

Up too Saipem (+2,66%) e Tenaris (+2,77%).

Also focus on GPI (+0.34%) which announced that it had accepted the put option agreement for the acquisition of 96.58% of the share capital of the French group headed by Evolucare Investment. The operation is part of the GPI group’s project for growth in the software sector for the digital transformation of healthcare and is fully compliant with the guidelines of the 2022-2024 industrial strategic plan. The consideration for the transaction is approximately 108.8 million euro.

