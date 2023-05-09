Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 9 May 2023

Important insights for banking sector stocks. The performances of BancoBPM and Banca MPS stand out after the release of the quarterly results

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centres are confirmed in negative territory. Pierre Veyret – technical analyst of ActivTrades – reported that prices have approached a new low, created after the overcoming of significant short-term resistances. “The STOXX50 is now trading slightly below its first support zone above 4,333 points and 4,326 points,” the analyst highlighted.

At 14.25 the FTSEMib it was down 0.73% to 27,225 points, after fluctuating between a low of 27,206 points and a high of 27,486 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share lost 0.76%. Also in red FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1%) and the FTSE Italia Star (-1,29%).

Il bitcoin it’s back over $27,500 (just under €25,500).

Lo spread Btp-Bund consolidates over 190 points, with yield of the ten-year BTP which is back below 4.25%.

L’euro remains below 1.1 dollars.

Important insights for banking sector stocks.

Il BancoBPM earns 4.22% to 3.923 euros. The institution communicated i financial results for the first quarter of 20203 and updated the financial estimates for the full year. Furthermore, the management expects the distribution of dividends of 1.25 billion euros over the next two years, double that of the two-year period 2021/2022.

Il Monte dei Paschi di Siena took the downward path (-2.59% to 2.108 euros)after dissemination of quarterly results. The institute finished the first three months of 2023 with a net profit of 235.7 million euros. At the end of March, gross non-performing exposures amounted to €3.3 billion.

Bad FinecoBank (-4.31% to 12.87 euros). The company communicated i financial results for the first quarter of 2023, period closed with revenues and profitability improving. For 2023 FinecoBank expects growth in the Core Tier 1 ratio and leverage ratio. The top management confirmed a steady increase in dividends per share.

In red Iveco Group (-0,81% a 7,872 euro). The company has announced the start of a new phase of the partnership with Nikola Corporation, after the collaboration between the two companies, which began in 2019, has so far achieved all the set goals. With regard to the transaction, Iveco will record a one-off negative impact of 44 million euros in the income statement for the first quarter of 2023, qualified as an “adjusting item” for the purposes of adjusted metrics. Furthermore, the FTSEMib-listed company expects to absorb the negative cash impact with cash flow generation and has confirmed its cash flow target for 2023.



