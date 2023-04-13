© Reuters. A woman in front of the entrance to the Milan Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo



MILAN (Reuters) – Piazza Affari accelerated in the afternoon, even if it then scaled back the rise, after the data on US inflation slowed in March. The indication that comes from inflation raises hopes that the Fed will soon pause the race to raise rates.

The US stock market also rallied, rising by 0.55%

Volumes still very limited at around 1.5 billion euro.

Around 16.20 the price rose by 0.7% after a flare up to +1.5%.

Among the featured titles:

Banks strengthened, with the sector index up by more than 2% after the inflation data. INTESA SP (BIT:) did well, up around 1.5%, while UNICREDIT (BIT:) leapt by 3.3%. MPS (BIT:) gains 2.2%. Toned BPER (BIT:) with a +2.8%.

Money on IVECO (+2.5%) which is affected by the above-expected quarterly results of the Swedish competitor Volvo. Shares of the Swedish automaker are gaining around 9%. STELLANTIS was quieter, growing by about 1%.

The oil sector always bought in the wake of the sustained price of: ENI (BIT:) and SAIPEM (BIT:) slightly up, while TENARIS (BIT:) grows by 0.65%

Recently sold utilities rebound due to direct competition with 10-year bond yields stably above 4%. TERNA (BIT:) and SNAM (BIT:) up between 0.4% and 0.9%. Comments on IREN (BIT:) (+1.6%) and ASCOPIAVE (2.2%).

Inflows ENEL (BIT:) up 2.3% after Jp Morgan (NYSE:) raised its target price to 7.8 euros from 7.6 previously.

The rally in Mfe-MediaforEurope MFE A MFE B shares continues today for the fifth consecutive session, triggered by the hospitalization of the former prime minister and founder of Mediaset (BIT:), Silvio Berlusconi last April 5th. Share B leaps by 2.5%, bringing the overall balance in the last five sessions to +15%, while shares A (-0.7%) by over 8%%.

LEONARDO is weak, retreating by 0.75% after falling by around 3% during the course. A trader explains the decline by profit-taking after the rally that since the beginning of the year has seen the stock rise by more than 38%, pending the formalization of the appointments with the possible change of the guard from Alessandro Profumo to Roberto Cingolani, former Minister for Transition Ecological in the previous Draghi government.

In sharp decline STM (EPA:) which loses 1.5%.

(Giancarlo Navach, editing Andrea Mandalà)