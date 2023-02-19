Home Health Boschetto gym, tender for asbestos removal announced
Health

Boschetto gym, tender for asbestos removal announced

The tender has been called for the assignment of the removal and replacement of the roof of the gymnasium in the Boschetto district, in Cremona, which will have to be redone as it contains asbestos. The tender basis is equal to 272,490 euros.

The final project had been approved two years ago by the Giunta Galimberti, together with other similar interventions. The renovation of the roof of the Boschetto gymnasium, in particular, was also necessary due to the pressing problem of water infiltration, a problem that was never solved precisely because of the high costs of reclamation.

In order to be able to tender the works, they had to wait for the funds made available by the Lombardy region through a tender for the reclamation of the roofs of public buildings, in which the Municipality also participated for other buildings. The one on the Boschetto gym is the most onerous intervention, as it involves the removal of the asbestos fiber cement roofing layers on the 746 square meters of surface. The removal of the underlying insulation and the wooden strips is also foreseen. An intervention that has been requested for some time now by the residents of the neighborhood and by the sports clubs that use the gym.lb

