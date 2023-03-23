FM Consulting GmbH

Hannover (ots)

It takes more than 260 days for a vacancy in geriatric care to be filled – the best in Germany. With its recently presented Skilled Labor Strategy, the Federal Government intends to remedy this. However, companies should not rely on this:

“Rather, it is important to take matters into your own hands and make self-care more attractive,” says Max Grinda. As a consultant, he has already supported more than two hundred care facilities and was able to reduce the vacancy period to well under 100 days. In this exclusive article, the management consultant and recruiting specialist presents the four most progressive methods for minimizing vacancy times in the care industry.

1. Focus on the needs of employees

In order to bind employees to the facility in the long term, it is important to focus on their needs. These include, for example, the opportunity for further training, flexible working hours and a good work-life balance. Appropriate pay and a good working atmosphere are also important factors. Companies should regularly exchange information with their employees and get feedback in order to be able to respond to their needs.

2. Improve communication

Open and transparent communication between employer and employees is crucial. Businesses should communicate clear expectations and provide regular feedback. An open error culture can also help employees feel comfortable and motivated to go about their work.

3. Address new target groups

In order to overcome the bottleneck in elderly care, new target groups should also be addressed. These include, for example, lateral entrants from other professions or people with a migration background. Companies should also pay attention to the diversity of applicants and break down prejudices.

4. Use innovative recruiting methods

In order to shorten the vacancy period, companies should also use innovative recruiting methods. This includes, for example, social media recruiting or the use of online job exchanges. A targeted approach to potential applicants can help to fill vacancies more quickly.

Conclusion

The vacancy period in geriatric care is a big problem in Germany. However, companies can take action themselves to make care more attractive and to fill vacancies more quickly. The focus should be on the needs of the employees, improving communication and addressing new target groups in a targeted manner. In this way, new nursing staff can be inspired for the nursing industry in the long term.

About Max Grinda:

Max Grinda and Felix Hahnewald are the managing directors of FM Recruiting GmbH. With their TÜV-certified agency, they support care companies in defying the worsening shortage of skilled workers and in generating more qualified applications. Thanks to their certified quality management, their customers receive predictable and reliable more applications from qualified specialists from their region who are interested in a good employer. This is how FM Recruiting has established itself as a reliable and effective solution for recruitment in the care industry. More information can be found at: https://fm-recruiting.de/.

Press contact:

Ruben Schaefer

[email protected]

Original content from: FM Consulting GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell