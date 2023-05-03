Bottles with more bacteria than the toilet: how to wash them perfectly

It’s one of the most loved accessories of the moment, but you’ll have to be careful, if you don’t wash them properly they’ll be a receptacle for bacteria!

While we strive to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle we often overlook a small but significant detail, namely the care of the tools we use. One of them is the famous thermal bottle, often used daily to hydrate us during sporting activities, walks or simply to drink water during the day. Yet water bottles can hide an invisible enemy, according to some studies, in fact, within them they may contain more bacteria than the toilet! Here’s how to wash them perfectly and ensure impeccable hygiene.

Watch your bottle, you will never have guessed what’s inside!

It is undeniable that water bottles have become an indispensable accessory in our daily lives, but we often don’t realize how much they can become a breeding ground for germs and bacteria if we don’t properly clean them. These microorganisms can proliferate inside bottles, especially in areas that are difficult to access, such as the cap or straw, putting our health at risk.

To prevent our bottle from becoming a threat to our health, it is therefore essential to follow some simple but effective precautions to keep it clean and sanitized. First of all, it is important to wash the bottle after each use, using hot water and soap, in this way it will be possible to eliminate most of the bacteria present on the internal surface of the container.

However, for a deeper cleaningyou need to take additional precautions such as use a solution of equal parts white vinegar and water plus a teaspoon of baking soda and fill the bottle with this mixture. Leave for at least 30 minutes before rinsing thoroughly with running water. White vinegar is a great natural disinfectant that helps remove bacteria and bad smells and using this method once a week will ensure you have a clean and healthy bottle.

After washing and rinsing the bottle thoroughly, it is recommended to let it dry in the open air, turned upside down on a clean cloth, to prevent the formation of mold and at the same time ensure an inhospitable environment for bacteria. These are the simple but essential steps to take care of this very useful accessory now present in every home.