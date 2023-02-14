The alarm goes off Botox, one of the most dangerous natural poisons in the world: it is lethal, even a small dose is enough to lose one’s life. Here’s everything you need to know.

Have you ever heard of Botulism? Unfortunately, she still talks too little about it. A worrying fact given that Italy is considered to be the European country in which the highest number of cases have been recorded since Botulinum. If you are wondering what can be hidden behind this strange word, we will reveal it to you immediately: it is a real natural poison which, if consumed in even small quantities, risks being lethal.

Although it is a illness very rare, alarming data has been recorded in our country: we are talking about ben 501 people infected from 1986 to 2019. Not to mention the various botulism laboratory accidents which are currently around 346. Unfortunately, botulism can be contracted in a fairly simple way, in fact the infection occurs through the foodmore particularly through the preserves of some foods.

Botulinum alarm in food: watch out for preserves

Most of botulism infections they occurred in Southern Italy where there is a strong culinary tradition for the preparation of homemade preserves. So it would be precisely the wrong realization of these delicious foods to unleash the virus. Among the most affected preserves we find above all those based mushrooms in oil, olives and turnip greens of home production.

We remind you that the preserves to which we should pay the most attention are those homemade. In fact, cases of Botulinum toxin on industrial products are very rare because these types of products are controlled at very strict safety levels. But how do we understand if an infection with this bacterium is underway? Actually i symptoms that could occur are really worrying:

double and distorted vision,

nausea and vomit,

ptosis – drooping of the upper eyelid,

difficulty speaking,

dry mouth due to muscle paralysis,

difficulty in swallowing saliva,

muscle weakness that starts in the upper body and then moves to the lower limbs,

total paralysis.

What to do in case of Botulinum infection

The first thing to do if you think you have been infected by botulinum toxin is rushing to the hospital. In fact, the cure for this infection occurs with the administration of an antitoxin which must be injected in the first hours in which the symptoms. Unfortunately it is effective only in the first days in which the intake of the contaminated preserve has occurred.

In fact, this sort of antidote it can only act on the toxin found in the blood and which therefore has not yet affected the nerve endings. The administration of the drug is not successful in all cases, in fact it is possible that in the most severe infections the risk is that of death. In general, the total recovery of one’s body is also quite slow, most patients manage to recover after weeks or even months.

