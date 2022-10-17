In a note, the Ministry of Health recommends not consuming the offending lot and returning the jar to the points of sale.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES TODAY:

After the case of mandrake mistaken for spinach which alarmed theAsl Napoli Sud intoxicating 10 people, take a new one food withdrawal on the side of Ministry of Health.

This time the alarm goes off for contamination by botulinum; the Ministry recalled on October 14, a batch of packs of wild fennel pesto of Alicos, a Sicilian company that deals with typical regional products. The reason is due to “Serious risk of potential proliferation of dangerous bacterial flora due to incorrect acidification of the product (non-standard pH) “.

NOT TO MISS ANY UPDATE FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

Botox in pesto: a lot of recall and health risks

Botox is essentially a bacterium that contaminating food can make it dangerous to health. The Ministry advises not to consume the pesto from the collected batch and return it to the points of sale.

Il lotto of the product recalled from the market is 15ST22, the jars are 190 g with expires on 15 September 2024.

But what are the possible ones risks for health if you consume a food contaminated with Botox? As we said, this is a bacterium and in case of consumption of contaminated food intoxication developsthe so-called botulism.

This is characterized by symptoms Which nausea, vomiting, diarrhea e severe muscle aches, but also dry mouth and respiratory tract, visual changesspeech and swallowing disorders.

In severe cases botulism can also cause problems and / or damage neurological. Symptoms usually appear after a period of 12-48 hour incubationin exceptional cases even up to 8 days.