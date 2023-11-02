Botulinum, what it is and how dangerous it is

Scientifically it’s called Clostridium botulinum, and is the agent of botulism, one of the most fearsome diseases, both for its effects, which can be fatal, and for the fact that it is difficult to recognize contaminated food because it does not change its smell, appearance and taste. Botulinum spores – which is an anaerobic microorganism, which develops in the absence of air – are also widespread in the environment, where they are able to resist for decades, waiting for optimal conditions to develop the toxin, one of the most powerful in nature, One of these optimal conditions is the absence of air, together with low acidity of a preserved food product.

It is no coincidence that the cases reported in the past of botulinum were linked to home-made preserves in oil, in which the vegetables had not been correctly acidified, to pesto and all spices in oil, such as garlic, rosemary, chilli, which they must be acidified with water and wine vinegar, preferably white, in equal percentages before immersion in oil, and also home-made canned meats and fish. And in fact the name botulinum comes from the Latin term botulus (sausage) precisely because its description was associated with the consumption of home-prepared sausages. In Italy, cases of botulinum have also been reported from black olives in water, preserved turnip greens, vegetables such as aubergines or mushrooms in oil and then preserved meat and fish (especially tuna).

Italy – according to the Higher Institute of Health, which has a national reference center for botulism – has the highest prevalence of cases in the European Union, especially in the South where home preserves are still common. But also in the North, among the non-resident students who arrive from the South they bring the products prepared by their mothers. Obviously acidic products, such as those in vinegar, in brine, jams and fruit preserves, are not dangerous. In addition to the acidity of the product and the scrupulous hygiene of containers and caps, boiling the jars, immersed in water in a pot with a lid, is essential. The ideal would be pasteurization at 121°C for at least 3 minutes, which can only be implemented on an industrial level. At home, the times must be significantly extended to allow the heat to reach the heart of the preserve: for 350-400 g jars at least 20 minutes of treatment may be sufficient.

The disease: causes and symptoms

The most numerous cases are those from foodborne botulism – 90% worldwide – but the disease can also be caused by infected wounds, incorrect administration of botulinum toxin for medical purposes or by inhalation. Incubation lasts from a few hours up to 72 hours after consuming the contaminated food, manifests itself with vision disorders, such as blurring and double vision, dilation of the pupils, difficulty speaking, swallowing and breathing, up to muscle paralysis involuntary and respiratory and to death in the most serious cases. The diagnosis is clinical and is based on the symptoms and on what the patient reports having eaten. Obviously laboratory tests must be started immediately: search for botulinum toxins in the blood, feces and food residues consumed by the patient.

The treatment

If detected early, the disease resolves, although often in a long time. Treatment involves the administration of a hyperimmune botulinum antitoxin serum, which should be given as soon as possible, even before the results of laboratory reports. And ventilation support with the administration of activated charcoal to decontaminate the intestine. In the most serious cases, assisted ventilation and hospitalization in intensive care are used.

The numbers

Botulism is a rare disease throughout the world and also in Italy, where it has been subject to mandatory notification since 1975. Since 1986 the surveillance system (coordinated by the National Reference Center for Botulism of the ISS has consolidated the systematic collection of data From 1986 to 30 October 2023, 697 suspected cases of foodborne botulism were reported, patients presenting symptoms clinically compatible with botulism: of these 452 cases were confirmed by laboratory tests. The average age of the patients is 45 years, 60% are male. The age group most affected is 25-65 years old.

Mild symptoms

Generally the disease presents with mild symptoms. Only 17.8% of patients require ventilatory support for respiratory failure. In the period under observation (from 1986 to October 30, 2023), 3% of the subjects whose botulism was confirmed in the laboratory died. The Italian mortality figure is lower than the average reported by industrialized countries that have a botulism surveillance system (5%). Over the last decade our mortality rate has declined further and now stands at around 2.6%.

Responsible food

The food responsible for the intoxication is identified through laboratory investigations in 36.4% of confirmed cases. In a further 28% the food is not analyzed because it is no longer available, but the epidemiological investigation shows the consumption of a food preserve which supports the development of botulinum and is therefore compatible with the disease. In cases where the food source is identified, this is 80% related to the production of canned food at home, in other cases it is industrial products. The preserves most implicated in cases of botulism in Italy are vegetable preserves in oil and water which represent approximately 73% of cases (mushrooms are also included in this typology). Other food categories are: canned meat (15.6% of cases), canned fish, especially industrially produced tuna (9.1%). The three types of food preserves most related to botulism in Italy are: mushroom preserves in oil, olives, turnip top preserves.

The flavored oil

Homemade chili flavored oil is potentially dangerous because botulinum, which is a ubiquitous environmental microorganism, can be found on the outer surface of the chili pepper. This microorganism in the environment is generally found in the form of spores which are very resistant to hostile environmental conditions and heat stabilization treatments of foods. If the spore is found in an oxygen-free environment in which there is sufficient water and nutrients, it can develop and produce the botulinum toxins that are responsible for the disease. In this case the oil provides that barrier between the chili pepper and the atmosphere in which oxygen is present, favoring the establishment of conditions that support the development of the microorganism.

