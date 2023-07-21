Botulism Outbreak in Ourense City Raises Concerns about Processed Food Safety

Title: Botulism Case in Ourense Raises Concerns about Packaged Food Safety

Subtitle: María Sande, Head of Preventive Medicine at Ourense Hospital, highlights the seriousness of botulism and the need for precautions

Date: 21 Jul 2023, 3:51 p.m.

Ourense city, La Voz de Galicia – A 48-year-old man was admitted to the Ourense University Hospital Complex (CHUO) for fifteen days after suffering from botulism poisoning caused by consuming a processed food product. The incident has raised concerns among the public about the safety of packaged foods.

María Sande Meijide, head of Preventive Medicine at CHUO, warns about the potential dangers of poorly preserved food, which can lead to botulism. She explains that botulism is an intoxication caused by the ingestion of toxins generated by the Clostridium botulinum bacterium. This bacterium is commonly associated with homemade preserves, especially products with low acidity such as legumes and vegetables.

Sande advises those who prepare homemade preserves to take extreme precautions and follow strict hygiene rules, both during food preparation and in the handling area. Monitoring the thermal process of preparation and sealing of containers is also crucial in preventing the growth of the bacterium.

Consumers of processed products, like the packaged tortilla from Grupo Palacios linked to the botulism case in Ourense, have their share of responsibility in preventing poisoning. Following label instructions on conservation and usage, including refrigeration and respecting expiration times, is essential to avoid health damage. Botulism can cause serious health issues, including potentially fatal nervous paralysis affecting cranial nerves. Symptoms include weakness, fatigue, blurred or double vision, and difficulties swallowing.

The affected man from Ourense spent ten days in the intensive care unit due to respiratory muscle involvement. The severity of the case highlights the importance of early medical intervention.

The European surveillance system for food alerts was activated in this instance from Italy, where the first two infected cases were identified. Both individuals had consumed the same food during their visit to Spain, triggering investigations across Spanish communities to identify common links and trace the outbreak’s origin.

The botulism case in Ourense serves as a reminder for the public to be cautious when consuming packaged foods and to follow recommended storage and usage instructions to prevent any potential health risks.

