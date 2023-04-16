Home » Bove leads Roma, Pellegrini and Abraham bless them: 3-0 to Udinese, +3 over Milan and +5 over Inter | First page
Bove leads Roma, Pellegrini and Abraham bless them: 3-0 to Udinese, +3 over Milan and +5 over Inter

Bove leads Roma, Pellegrini and Abraham bless them: 3-0 to Udinese, +3 over Milan and +5 over Inter | First page

The Champions League heats up more and more. There Roma by Jose Mourinhofresh from the defeat in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals in the Netherlands against Feyenoord and awaiting the return scheduled for Thursday evening, at 20.45 he beats 3-0 at the Olympic StadiumUdinese by Andrew Subtlein the second and last Sunday postponement of the 30th day of Serie Awaiting for Monday Night, with goals from Roma players Bove and Pellegrini, who finished second from open play in the league after a failed penalty in Europe, and Abraham (7 in Serie A): the giallorossi not only avenge the 0-4 of the first leg but above all they take the 3 points, to stay third at +3 on Milan and +5 on Inter, moving to -5 from second-placed Lazio and keeping the Champions League position, in view of the difficult away match in Bergamo against Atalanta, next weekend, and the following matches against the Milanese. Capitolini who win despite the absence of Paulo Dybala, injured in the away game in Rotterdam, with the former absent and the latter on the bench. In Friuli, tenth in the standings, Beto did not play, victim of a flu attack. In the first half Silvestri saves from Mancini, then comes the Giallorossi penalty for Pereyra’s hand ball on Belotti’s header: Cristante also misses, who takes the post, before Bove’s winning rebound. Always the Gallo protagonist in doubling, vistor the assist for Pellegrini, before Pereyra’s missed penalty: Rui Patricio saves the shot by tucumanoafter a handball in the area by Mancini, and keeps a clean sheet for the third game in a row. Tammy Abraham concludes in recovery, who scores the trio with a header. Roma are the only Italian players in Europe to have found the three points.

