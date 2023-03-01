Daniele Scardina underwent emergency head surgery: the boxer from Rozzano was struck by an illness while he was training in view of his debut in the light heavyweight.

Concern about the health conditions of Daniel Scardina. The Milanese boxer was struck by an illness while he was training in view of his debut in the light heavyweight scheduled for Friday 24 March at the Allianz Cloud in Milan: at a certain point he collapsed to the ground and was transported to the hospital, where he is underwent emergency head surgery.

Scardina was immediately rescued and after arriving at Humanitas the doctors assessed his conditions such as to have to undergo surgery. The injury, unlike what emerged at first, would not have been caused by a punch during a boxing match but occurred following a faint.

According to the story of some present, Daniele Scardina lost consciousness and collapsed to the ground, hitting his head on the floor. To understand what happened in the gymnasium in via Fermi 9 in Buccinasco, the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Corsico also arrived.

Alessandro Cherchi, manager of Daniele Scardina, expressed himself thus to the newspaper The Republic: “A normal training session, passed without any particular situations. Daniele didn’t take any hits, he was talking calmly when, returning to the locker room, he felt ill”.

The 30-year-old from Milan should have faced Giovanni De Carolis for the super middleweight on March 3, but he had revealed difficulties in reaching an ideal weight necessary to compete between 76.2 kg and therefore decided to switch to 79 kg. For this reason he should have crossed gloves with the Belgian Cedric Spera (17 wins and 9 defeats) in a match over the distance of ten rounds.

The Lombard boxer won the IBF International super middleweight title in 2019 and had managed to hold it in his hands until May 13, 2022, when he was beaten by Giovanni De Carolis: that was his first defeat in his career after 20 successes.

Who is Daniele Scardina. He is one of the most famous Italian professional boxers and in recent years he has often been talked about even outside the ring due to his story with the TV presenter Diletta Leotta, who met him precisely on the occasion of a boxing meeting and dedicated a story to him. on Instagram to stay close to him during this difficult time.