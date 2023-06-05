Boy with Hepatitis B touches food on parents’ plates to spite them and infect them

LC, 26 years old, a boy adopted as a child in Croatia, will have to answer to the trial for threats and personal injuries.

Affected by Hepatitis B, at every dinner and lunch he runs a finger across his lips and touches the food on his parents’ plates. A spite against them, forced every time to throw everything in the trash can. LC, 26 years old, a boy adopted as a child in Croatia, will have to answer to the trial for threats and personal injuries.

According to what Giulio De Santis reports in Corriere della Sera, the facts date back to 2021: according to the indictment, the boy did everything to put his parents in difficulty. He touched cheese and potatoes with his fingers and every time, at lunch and dinner, he passed his finger over the dishes put on the table by mum and dad. Why this attitude? Perhaps this is due to a previous trial against him for mistreatment of his adoptive parents. Two years’ imprisonment, sentence by the judges. According to what was reconstructed by the investigating judge, who decided to indict the boy again, the 26-year-old felt unfairly treated by his parents and developed a desire for revenge against them. Misunderstandings that he tried to make adoptive mothers and fathers pay in every way, even trying to infect them.

Hepatitis B is a liver disease transmitted by virus HBV. It is certainly an infectious disease and is transmitted through blood, semen, vaginal fluids or other bodily fluids. The virus is certainly very contagious and can be transmitted through sexual intercourse, but also through the sharing of toothbrushes, razors and syringes contaminated by microscopic quantities of blood. However, it is not transmitted with sneezing and coughing. The virus can be found in saliva, but doctors say it’s not spread by kissing or sharing glasses or forks. Furthermore, HVB is not contracted from contaminated food or water.