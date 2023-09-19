BPI and BAH: Merger not realized – continued cross-association collaboration | HEALTH ADHOC
BPI and BAH: merger not realized – continued cross-association collaboration
Berlin – At its general meeting today, the Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI) decided against a merger with the Federal Association of Drug Manufacturers (BAH). Although there was a clear majority in favor of a corresponding proposal, the legally required quorum of 75 percent was not achieved. As a result, Dr. Hans Georg Feldmeier resigned from his position as BPI board chairman with immediate effect.
“Even if we missed our goal, the BPI will continue to vigorously represent the interests of the pharmaceutical industry in Germany and will continue to work constructively with the BAH and other associations in the future,” says treasurer and conference chair Christoph Harras-Wolff.
The Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI) represents the broad spectrum of the pharmaceutical industry at national and international levels. Over 270 companies have joined forces in the BPI.
Copyright © 2006 – 2023, HEALTH ADHOC is a service of EL PATO Medien GmbH, Franz-Ehrlich-Str. 12, 12489 Berlin | Managing Directors: Patrick Hollstein, Thomas Bellartz | District Court Berlin Charlottenburg | HRB 204 379. EL PATO Medien GmbH is not liable for errors or disruptions in service operations, delivery difficulties, content or textual errors, except in cases of gross negligence. Furthermore, our terms and conditions apply. Email: info@gesundheit-adhoc.de URL: www.gesundheit-adhoc.de