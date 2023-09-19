Home » BPI and BAH: Merger not realized – continued cross-association collaboration
BPI and BAH: Merger not realized – continued cross-association collaboration

by admin
BPI and BAH: Merger not realized – continued cross-association collaboration

BPI and BAH: Merger not realized – continued cross-association collaboration | HEALTH ADHOC

Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 5:40 p.m

BPI e.V.

Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry eV

BPI and BAH: merger not realized – continued cross-association collaboration

BPI and BAH: merger not realized – continued cross-association collaboration

Berlin – At its general meeting today, the Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI) decided against a merger with the Federal Association of Drug Manufacturers (BAH). Although there was a clear majority in favor of a corresponding proposal, the legally required quorum of 75 percent was not achieved. As a result, Dr. Hans Georg Feldmeier resigned from his position as BPI board chairman with immediate effect.

“Even if we missed our goal, the BPI will continue to vigorously represent the interests of the pharmaceutical industry in Germany and will continue to work constructively with the BAH and other associations in the future,” says treasurer and conference chair Christoph Harras-Wolff.

The Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI) represents the broad spectrum of the pharmaceutical industry at national and international levels. Over 270 companies have joined forces in the BPI.

