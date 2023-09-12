BPI calls for Germany pact for pharmaceuticals

Berlin – “The Chancellor’s Germany Pact is an important step forward. We urgently need some of the points included for the German healthcare system. Because costs and supply chains have changed dramatically. We urgently need new structures with which companies producing in Europe can compensate for costs without having to reckon with disadvantages in international competition. The ultimate goal must be to prevent further migration of pharmaceutical companies and to secure the supply of medicines to the population in this country. The Germany Pact aims to de-bureaucratize, digitize and accelerate procedures in other sectors. We would also like to see this triad for the pharmaceutical industry,” says Dr. Hans-Georg Feldmeier, Chairman of the Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI).

The following aspects in particular receive full support from the BPI:

1. Accelerate procedural law: Accelerating procedures, particularly approval and approval procedures, is essential for the pharmaceutical industry. Streamlined and more targeted communication between authorities and companies can help reduce bureaucratic hurdles and bring innovations to market more quickly. “That would not only be a great relief and at the same time an incentive for pharmaceutical companies to research and produce in Germany as a pharmaceutical location. In the long term, patients also benefit from this – therapy innovations would be available to them more quickly,” says Feldmeier.

2. Drive digital transformation: Promoting digital transformation involving artificial intelligence (AI) is an essential key to making healthcare processes more efficient. The direct and rapid networking of the players in the health system via digital solutions, the evaluation and use of health-related data by the players in the health system and the reduction of regulatory hurdles in research and development projects are particularly important. With the Digital Act (DigiG) and the Health Data Usage Act (GDNG), the federal government wants to focus on the use of health data for the first time. “As BPI, we welcome individual projects in the draft laws, but note improvements. “Among other things, the regulatory requirements for applying for and processing health data for research purposes must be streamlined and made less bureaucratic,” emphasizes Feldmeier.

3. Strengthen competitiveness and growth: In order to keep Germany/Europe as a research and production location attractive for pharmaceutical companies, more future investments are needed. “We welcome measures such as the Growth Opportunities Act, with which the Federal Ministry of Finance is expanding the tax allowance for research. Above all, increasing the assessment basis, increasing the funding rate from the current 25 to 30 percent, expanding the eligible costs from personnel costs to material costs for research projects and generally reducing the burden of bureaucracy are correct and important steps. What remains unclear to us, however, is why, among other things, only fixed assets and not all R&D-related consumer goods are eligible for funding,” adds Feldmeier.

4. Predictable and attractive framework conditions for the Germany/Europe production location: “Far too often, we as an industry experience the sum of all new legal measures – such as the GKV Financial Stabilization Act or ALBVVG – that new bureaucratic monsters are constantly being created. Numerous compulsory price policy reductions, cost-cutting measures and regulations that can no longer be implemented lead to sometimes economically unacceptable burdens for pharmaceutical companies. The recently decided stockpiling and expanded reporting obligations in the ALBVVG are only placing additional strain on companies. Concrete suggestions are on the table, for example how discount agreements can be broadly redesigned in order to strengthen the pharmaceutical location. Our 4-3-2-1 model has the potential to strengthen provider diversity in Europe,” says Feldmeier.

The BPI always welcomes practical solutions with a sense of proportion. Initiatives like the Germany Pact are urgently needed. “As the pharmaceutical industry, we are happy to do our part to help implement strategic directions for healthcare. Only through increased dialogue about securing the future of Germany and Europe can we overcome the current and future challenges in the healthcare system. We look forward to constructive cooperation with politicians and all other actors involved in the supply of pharmaceuticals in order to achieve these goals,” says Feldmeier.

