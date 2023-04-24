brace from Lukaku, goal from Lautaro

At Castellani in the first half the Nerazzurri didn’t make a shot on target, then in the second half Big Rom took care of unlocking the match by returning to scoring from open play after eight months. In the final, the Bull also scored

Inter restarts in the league and relaunches. After hitting the pass for the Champions League semi-final, on matchday 31 of Serie A, the team from Inzaghi beats Empoli 2-0 and returns to win in the league after five days. At Castellani in the first half it was the nerazzurri who made the match, but it was the hosts who came closest to scoring with Cambiaghi and Baldanzi. Then in the second half Luke he unlocks on play and pushes the match with a great brace (48′ and 76′) e Lautaro (88′) closes the accounts in the final.

THE MATCH

Lukaku unlocks, Inter returns to racing in the league. This is Castellani’s verdict. After a slow first half and zero shots on goal, Inter accelerated in the second half and clung to Big Rom to respond to the fight for the Champions League area and collect three points that had been missing for too long in the league. Three goals and three points, in fact. All at the end of a match that started quietly and closed in control by asserting the technical and physical gap and taking advantage of Lukaku’s enthusiasm and desire for revenge, author of a brace and an assist.

At Castellani Zanetti placed Baldanzi behind Cambiaghi and Caputo and, without Fazzini, relied on Haas in the midfield from the start. Inzaghi, on the other hand, changes nine compared to the Champions League and makes a turnover in view of the Coppa Italia match against Juve on Wednesday. In front of Handanovic there are D’ambrosio, De Vrij and Acerbi, in midfield instead space for Bellanova, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Calhanoglu and Gosens. Finally, up front is the turn of the Lukaku-Correa tandem. Slowly and without haste, Inter took control of possession trying to widen the maneuver on the wingers and take advantage of dead balls. Following the development of a corner, the Empoli defense rejected an attempt by Brozovic, then Calhanoglu missed the right-footed goal from a good position. Opportunities to which Zanetti’s men respond by tightening the lines in the non-possession phase and quickly verticalizing on the strikers. Fished deep by a long throw, Cambiaghi gets rid of the marking with a super hook, but then shoots at Handanovic. Then it was Baldanzi who tested the reflexes of the Nerazzurri goalkeeper after a good run by Parisi. Flashes that frighten Inter and light up the match. At a trot it is always Inzaghi’s team that makes the match, but the speed of the ball is too slow and Empoli defends themselves in order by closing the passing lines and making densities to the limit. On the one hand, Gagliardini kicks high with his right foot, Correa sends it out of the chest and Perisan comes out on Brozovic. On the other hand, it was Baldanzi who increased the pace with his accelerations on the frontline, but the hosts slammed into De Vrij & Co and the first half ended goalless and with zero shots for the Nerazzurri.

The second half began without changes and with Inter giving the match a shoulder with Lukaku, good at talking to Brozovic on the edge and beating Perisan with a right diagonal shot. Goal that unlocks the match and lengthens the teams by opening up the spaces and allowing more field for counterattacks. Calhanoglu tries from the edge, but his right foot goes high. Marin, on the other hand, can’t find the right time to finish on goal a stone’s throw from Handanovic. Looking for an equal, Zanetti takes off Haas and Cambiaghi and lets in Grassi and Satriano. But it is still Inter who come close to scoring. At the end of a counterattack launched by Correa, Perisan defuses a powerful left foot from Calhanoglu, then a header from De Vrij hits the crossbar. Occasions that trigger other changes and increase the pressure from Inzaghi’s gang. Dumfries and Martinez enter the Nerazzurri in place of Bellanova and Correa, while Tonelli and Vignato enter Empoli for Luperto and Bandinelli. On one side De Vrij blocks an attempt by Baldanzi, on the other Lukaku sinks the blow again by jumping Ismajli and beating Perisan with his left foot. Guizzo who scores the match and puts the match definitively on the Nerazzurri tracks. With Empoli on their legs and the result now secure, in fact, in the final there is only room for Lautaro’s trio that closes the game. Inter find Lukaku in Empoli and relaunch in the league.

REPORT CARDS

Parisi 6: covers and pushes, carefully alternating the two phases and keeping D’ambrosio and Bellanova busy. Empoli’s best actions often come from his left foot

Change 6: dynamic and generous. He comes towards the exhausts from behind, then throws himself into the space to give verticality. In the first half he delights Castellani with a fantastic stop, but then fails to beat Handanovic

Baldanzi 7: he moves between the lines playing with personality and courage and always giving the feeling of having clear ideas on what to do. In the first half he engages Handanovic, then many good plays in the strait

Luke 7.5: in the first half he goes at a trot and it’s easy for Luperto to keep up with him and keep him at bay without difficulty. Then in the second half he broke free and signed the match with a great brace returning to goal from open play after eight months. In the final he also serves the assist to Lautaro

Lautaro 6.5: he enters and also puts his signature on the race, rounding off the result with the right malice.

Bellanova 6: he proposes himself continuously to the right inviting his companions to serve him on the race. Leg and personality are there, to refine the quality of the crosses or the final pass

THE TABLE

EMPOLI-INTER 0-3

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Perisan 6; Ebuehi 6, Ismajli 5.5, Luperto 6 (26′ st Tonelli 5.5), Parisi 6; Haas 5.5 (20′ st Grassi 6), Marin 5.5, Bandinelli 6 (26′ st Vignato 5.5); Baldanzi 7; Caputo 5.5 (40′ st Destro sv), Cambiaghi 6 (20′ st Satriano 5.5).

A disp.: Ujkani, Stubljar, Cacace, Stojanovic, Henderson, Degli Innocenti, Pjaca, Piccoli. All.: Zanetti 5,5

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic 6.5; D’ambrosio 6, De Vrij 6.5, Acerbi 6.5; Bellanova 6 (24′ st Dumfries 6), Gagliardini 6, Brozovic 5.5 (32′ st Barella 5.5), Calhanoglu 6 (41′ st Asllani sv), Gosens 6 (32′ st Dimarco 6); Lukaku 7.5, Correa 6 (24′ st Martinez 6.5).

A disp.: Onana, Cordaz, Darmian, Zanotti, Bastoni, Carboni, Dzeko. All.: Inzaghi 6.5

Referee: Marinelli

Scorers: 3′ st Lukaku (I), 31′ st Lukaku (I), 43′ st Martinez (I)

Ammonites: Parisi (E); Stretcher (I)

Expelled: –

THE STATISTICS

• Romelu Lukaku hadn’t found a goal from open play in Serie A since 13 August against Lecce, 253 days have passed since then.

• Lautaro Martínez became the first Inter player to score at least 15 goals in three consecutive seasons or more in Serie A since Mauro Icardi, between 2014/15 and 2017/18 (four in that case).

• Since early February Lukaku has scored 39% of Inter’s goals in all competitions (7/18) – among Serie A players only Victor Osimhen (11) and Arthur Cabral (10) have more goals than the Belgian among championship and cups in the period.

• Romelu Lukaku has returned to scoring twice in Serie A after more than two years: the last one he scored on 14 February 2021 against Lazio.

• Inter won with at least three goals difference in Serie A for the first time since last November (6-1 vs Bologna).

• Inter have kept clean sheets away in Serie A having conceded at least one goal in their previous eight away games in the competition.

• Marcelo Brozovic has provided at least one assist in each of his nine seasons in Serie A – in the period (since 2014/15) only two other midfielders have done so in the competition besides the Croatian: Juan Cuadrado and Piotr Zielinski.

• Empoli have not scored a goal in three consecutive Serie A games for the first time since March 2017.

• Inter have defeated Empoli in their last five away Serie A ties – no side can boast a longer run of away wins against the Tuscans in the competition (Juventus also five).

• Inter have hit 16 wood runs this Serie A season, more than any other team in the tournament (Juventus and Roma at 15).

• Empoli have failed to score in the first half in 22 of their 31 Serie A matches this season, fewer than just Sampdoria (23) in the current tournament.