Braces as adults: why I’m wearing braces again in my early 30s

Crooked teeth? Our author had it almost her whole life. Now an orthodontist should optimize the teeth. The road to the decision was bumpy and full of surprises – also from a financial point of view. A personal experience report.

There was a time in my life when my teeth stood straight. I was around 14 years old and had my fixed braces removed from my upper and lower jaw. After the appointment, I marveled at the result in the mirror: my teeth were lined up like a string of pearls. Perfect. It had taken three years to get here – and a total of three braces, a good dozen appointments with the orthodontist and several episodes with aching teeth.

But the new teeth didn’t last long. A month to be exact.