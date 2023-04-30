Home » Braces as adults: why I’m wearing braces again in my early 30s
Health

Braces as adults: why I’m wearing braces again in my early 30s

by admin
Braces as adults: why I’m wearing braces again in my early 30s

Crooked teeth? Our author had it almost her whole life. Now an orthodontist should optimize the teeth. The road to the decision was bumpy and full of surprises – also from a financial point of view. A personal experience report.

There was a time in my life when my teeth stood straight. I was around 14 years old and had my fixed braces removed from my upper and lower jaw. After the appointment, I marveled at the result in the mirror: my teeth were lined up like a string of pearls. Perfect. It had taken three years to get here – and a total of three braces, a good dozen appointments with the orthodontist and several episodes with aching teeth.

But the new teeth didn’t last long. A month to be exact.

See also  science tells us how

You may also like

Dryer Red Alert: You’re Unleashing a Sea of...

Pupo will no longer go to Russia at...

Trentino, the M62 bear found dead: among the...

many young people have high blood pressure (and...

the purples spread and returned to victory. Castrovilli...

Tragic car-motorcycle crash in Valcamonica: 57-year-old from Darfo...

Newborn in the dumpster, the autopsy: “She was...

Carolyn Smith, illness and panic attacks: confession –...

Medical gaslighting: when pain is not taken seriously

Find out how many steps a day can...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy