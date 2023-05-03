Braces for adults: what to consider beforehand

Straight teeth in adulthood? This is what orthodontists, dentists and commercial providers offer – with fixed braces or transparent aligners. Treatment should be well thought out, as it also involves risks. It is important to consider this in advance.

Do I even need braces?



There are medical reasons for orthodontic treatment – for example, if misaligned teeth or jaws impair chewing, biting, speaking or breathing. However, aesthetic reasons can also be decisive, for example the individual desire for straighter teeth. If there are no medical reasons for treatment, it is important to weigh up the benefits and possible risks of the treatment very carefully. In some cases, no treatment is necessary or indicated.