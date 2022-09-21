Actor, film producer, wine producer, Oscar winner Brad Pitt is now also the founder of a newly coined skincare brand in Château Miraval, the vineyards in southern France he bought with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2012.

It is called Le Domaine, the line of essential products for genderless skin care, according to the beauty trend that does not distinguish male / female, which it has developed in collaboration with the Perrin family, renowned winemakers of Château Beaucastel who are also partners of Pitt in the Château Miraval Côtes de Provence Rose. Pitt talked about it in an interview with British Vogue telling the line is based on the antioxidant properties of grapes. A formula Le Domaine is one of the world‘s leading wine specialists, the oenology professor Pierre-Louis Teissedre of the University of Bordeaux, who determined which of the 13 grape varieties grown by the Perrin family in Provence had the most relevant antioxidant properties. The research began over 15 years ago and led to the novelty in skin care: GSM10, a molecule in Le Domaine serum, cream, fluid cream and cleansing emulsion that combines the properties of Grenache grape seeds with seeds and peel. Syrah and Mourvedre grapes. An antidote to oxidative stress. “Aging – Brad Pitt told Vogue Uk in an interview conducted in the Provençal Chateau – is a concept we cannot escape from and I would like to see our culture embrace it a little more. In founding Le Domaine I did not want the title of “anti-aging.” It’s ridiculous. It’s a blast. But what’s real is treating skin healthily. And it’s something I’ve learned to do for my job and it makes you feel better. I grew up with a country mentality, Dial Soap – a large-scale retail brand, ed – once a day and on. And I think we’re learning that if we love each other, if we treat each other a little better, then there are long-term benefits. to age in a healthy way “. Says the actor, seen in Venice as producer of Blonde by Andrew Dominik: “The older I get, the more I think about the quality of life and the passing of time, and I would certainly like to aim more in this direction. The lockdown made us reflect, What do we dedicate our lives to? And I think family and friends at the end of the day are all that matters. “

Pitt cites Gwyneth Paltrow as a friend and business inspiration for beauty with Goop as well as mentor: “In fact, come to think of it, she was probably the first to have my face washed twice a day …”.