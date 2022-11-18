With this test you can test yourself and find out what is the level of attention and what are the reaction times of your brain.

The brain – like the rest of our body – is an extraordinary “machine”. Although the idea may scare us, its decay is absolutely normal over the years. Alzheimer’s and dementia also affect millions of people every day. In addition to these causes, however, there are other factors that could be connected to its weakening.

Among them, stress is one of the main causes. To this we can add irregular sleep, poor nutrition and lack of exercise. Our lifestyle can affect our brain health.

A healthy lifestyle to keep the brain healthy

Having a healthy lifestyle is definitely one of the best ways to fight against brain decay. In this sense, each of us can undertake to follow some precautions. For example, practicing more physical activity (particularly if it’s outdoors) can bring various benefits to the brain.

Spending time sitting on the sofa, perhaps in front of the television, on the contrary worsens the functions of our brain. Physical activity also makes our mood better. Exercise should be accompanied by rest: sleeping well has positive effects on attention, memory and the ability to make decisions. Irregular sleep, on the other hand, is linked to the onset of pathologies and dementias.

Curiosity is essential to keep the brain healthy. We have a lifetime to learn new things, regardless of age. Engaging in new activities – for example studying a language or engaging in a hobby – is a great way to keep your brain always trained.

The same applies to contacts with the outside world: leaving the house, sharing your experiences with friends and meeting new people is certainly helpful. By doing so, in fact, we can keep brain functions in training – especially reasoning – and create new memories, as well as reduce stress levels.

Stroop’s test

In this article we offer you a simple test to test yourself and understand what is the level of attention and what are the reaction times of your brain. Conceived in the 1930s by psychologist Ridley Stroop, the test is still used today.

In the image below, there are some words that indicate colors (blue, green, pink, and so on). Their meaning doesn’t match the color they were written in. The test consists of pronouncing the color used for each word. So you don’t have to just read the word.

What puts people in difficulty is precisely the overlap between the meaning of words and the color with which they were written. The contrast is confusing, and not everyone gets the test done right – or relatively quickly. If you have problems completing the test in a short time, it could be an indication of tiredness or, in more serious cases, a symptom of a malfunction in the brain.