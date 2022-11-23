Possible occurrences of brain cancer and other forms of tumor are associated with the use of a vitamin supplement. I study.

People believe that take supplements be one beneficial practice and especially harmless. Research, on the other hand, suggests that maybe that’s not exactly the case.

According to a recent studyin fact, the use – and above all the abuse – of certain products could fuel the growth of even serious tumors, such as the one in the brain. But that’s not all: according to the experimentation that was carried out by a team of researchers “at stake” there would also be a certain type of breast cancer.

Know that all of this is associated with the use of a “simple” Vitamin B supplement it may seem absurd. In fact, while supplements are obviously not harmful per se, we need to understand better some absorption mechanisms. That’s what a group of experts wanted to investigate, and here’s what emerged.

What is the “dangerous to health” supplement

The Vitamin B3or rather the nicotinamide riboside (NR), Vienna marketed in the form of dietary supplements. It is recommended for the treatment of several conditions: for improve physical performanceper fight fatigueand also in serious diseases such as diabetes, Parkinson’s and some forms of cerebral dementia.

Lot of studies confirm its usefulness for improving health, obviously if taken on a regular basis and under the supervision of your doctor. In fact, the indications of the FDA they recommend the use of a certain one maximum daily dose (300 mg/kg) for no more than 12 consecutive weeks.

As we know, however, not all subjects respond in the same way when we talk about any type of treatment. And above all, we must take into account the fact that people often do “self-therapy” and (also) take supplements without respecting the indications. That can be very dangerous regardless, but today we have a new “alarm” launched by a team of researchers from the University of Missouri.

Brain Cancer with Vitamin B3? What a recent study tells us

The will of the experts in analyzing the effects of nicotinamide riboside (NR) on the organism comes from a simple concept. “NR is a supplement known to help increase cellular energy levels and cancer cells feed off that type of energy with their increased metabolism“, therefore here is the will of better understand the role of NR in the developmental biology of tumorsespecially the metastasis and especially some of them, like that one mammary.

The experiment was conducted with an innovative technique on small animals and not on humans, but confirmed some previous studies. That is, in some individuals the intake of Vitamin B3 or NR could feed a cancer in progress.

The conclusions of the experimentalso published in the Journal of Biosensors and Bioelectronics they are certainly not those of an “accusation” against the NR. But rather the launch of a warning and a desire to spread more awareness. Indeed not all subjects who have a tumor respond in the same way to therapiesand even the tumors themselves adopt sometimes unexpected “behaviours”.

Not by chance Medicine is moving more and more towards a completely personalized approach, but it is not simple mainly because some mechanisms are not yet well known. Including those ofaction of NR in the human organism.

As the Search goes on, we can only try to do not abuse any type of substance, even those considered healthy and beneficial. And of course always consult our trusted doctor whenever we want to integrate substances or foods into our diet.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)