17-year-old hospitalized for bacterial meningitis: process for brain death started

As reported by ‘Il Gazzettino’, it was activated on the morning of Tuesday 28 February, just before noon, the procedure of observation of the 17 year old to declare her brain dead. The statutory patient observation period in these cases is 6 hours.

The doctors at the San Bassiano hospital did everything possible to save the boy’s life, but hopes of recovery immediately appeared to hang by a thread.

Meningitis, 265 people undergoing prophylaxis

The Ulss 7 Pedemontana immediately activated the tracking of all contacts made by the 17-year-old in the last 10 days, including his mates on the basketball team with whom he had trained in Riese Pio X, friends and relatives. I am 265in total the people undergoing prophylaxis.

The visit of teammates in the hospital

On Sunday afternoon, some of the 17-year-old’s teammates, together with the coach, went to the hospital to show their closeness to the 17-year-old hospitalized with a reserved prognosis. “Thanks, he feels you’re here“, said the boy’s mother between sobs, embracing them one by one, according to reports from ‘Il Gazzettino’.

