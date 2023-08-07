Brain-eating amoeba, 17-year-old girl who died in Georgia after swimming in a lake

Another victim of the brain-eating amoeba: a 17-year-old girl died in Georgia after swimming in a lake.

She had gone to take a dip in the lake with friends before the end of the summer holidays: precisely in this circumstance one 17-year-old girl was infected with abrain-eating amoeba and she died in Georgia.

He was called Megan Ebenroth 17-year-old girl died of brain-eating amoeba. The student fell ill after swimming in the lake with her friends Georgia. According to reports from New York Postthe teenager’s identity was only recently revealed even if the dramatic death dates back to about a month ago.

“I’m still in shock,” she admitted madre of the victim, contacted by theAtlanta Journal-Constitution. The woman said her daughter had gone swimming with some peers on July 11 in a lake near her home in Dearing, McDuffie County.

The 17-year-old was carefree spending her last few weeks of summer freedom before starting her senior year of high school. Just four days after swimming in the lake, however, Megan woke up with a severe headache. Taken to the hospital by her mother, doctors diagnosed the teenager with sinusitisprescribing her an antibiotic and making her go home.

From wrong diagnosis to pharmacological coma

As the hours passed, the symptoms worsened. Loss of balance and fever were added to the migraine. The parents then decided to go to another hospital. Here, the girl was intubated and placed in induced coma. During her hospitalization, doctors made an opening in the young patient’s skull in an attempt to relieve the swelling in her brain. Despite attempts to save her, the 17-year-old finally died after eleven days of suffering.

According to what was communicated by the doctors, the death would have been caused by an infection of Naegleria Fowleri, the brain-eating amoeba. Megan is the sixth death from amoeba in Georgia since 1962.

