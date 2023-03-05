Home Health Brain-eating amoeba in tap water, one man dies; let’s see what happened
Brain-eating amoeba in tap water, one man dies; let's see what happened

Brain-eating amoeba in tap water, one man dies

A microscopic amoeba also known as a brain eater

It seems like an almost science fiction story but it is pure truth, unfortunately. In Florida, a man is died after contracting a deadly microorganismand’amicroscopic meba also known as eat brain.

The man, who died last week as reported by Il Corriere della Sera, resided in Charlotte County: probably, according to the health authorities, he had washed his nose with tap water. But what exactly are we talking about? Naegleria Fowleri is a unicellular organism found in soil and freshwater all over the world: it loves the heat and grows best in high temperatures, often stagnant lakes or rivers.

“The bacterium Naegleria fowleri is enough difficult to contract
because it has to go straight through the nose, into the sinus, and into the brain”explained a spokesman for the Florida ministry of health. “AND common in fresh waterparticularly in stagnant freshwater such as that heated in the sun”. Overall, such infections are very rare and only occur when contaminated water enters through the sinuses: “You can’t get infected by drinking tap water.”

The agency urged to use distilled water or sterile for rinsing the sinuses. “The tap water should be boiled for at least 1 minute and cooled before rinsing the sinus”.

