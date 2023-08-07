Home » Brain-eating amoeba makes another victim, girl who died after a bath
Health

Brain-eating amoeba makes another victim, girl who died after a bath

by admin
Brain-eating amoeba makes another victim, girl who died after a bath

A few days after a swim in the lake, she died of a brain-eating amoeba. It’s about Megan Ebenrotha 17-year-old student at Thomson High School, Georgia, USA Usa, who died of a rare brain infection caused by naegleria fowleri, commonly known as the brain-eating amoeba. Megan began to feel ill a few days after a trip to the lake and ended up in intensive care where she was intubated and placed in a pharmacological coma after the diagnosis made by the doctors. Unfortunately, however, the amoeba left her no way out and after 11 days she died due to the serious infection. According to public health authorities, the girl was probably infected while she was swimming in a lake or freshwater pond in Georgia.

It is the sixth such case in Georgia since 1962, the last one a few days ago. The amoeba usually infects people when they swim in fresh water, such as lakes or rivers, occasionally it can also be found in tap water. It enters the body through the nose and attacks the brain. It cannot be detected and therefore cannot be cleaned up, but it is a rather rare infection. Symptoms typically begin with a severe frontal headache, as well as fever, nausea, and vomiting. As it progresses, victims tend to experience stiff neck, seizures, and hallucinations before lapsing into a coma. Once symptoms appear, the infection progresses rapidly. Victims typically die within one to five days of being infected.

See also  Long Covid ketogenic diet as a therapy? Talk to the expert

You may also like

Doctors criticize the demand for a fee

The Battle of the Snacks: Are Potatoes or...

Draft dl, end of isolation for Covid positives...

Emergency care / demand for the insured person...

The Importance of Mind and Body Care: Discover...

The chemotherapy process: everything you shouldn’t do during...

The Correlation Between Breakfast Time and Type 2...

Poverty increasingly influences cancer risk in Germany: Study...

New Dr cars more and more interesting but...

Running: Barefoot shoes really bring benefits – but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy