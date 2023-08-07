Brain-eating amoeba makes another victim, girl who died after a bath

A few days after a swim in the lake, she died of a brain-eating amoeba. It’s about Megan Ebenrotha 17-year-old student at Thomson High School, Georgia, USA Usa, who died of a rare brain infection caused by naegleria fowleri, commonly known as the brain-eating amoeba. Megan began to feel ill a few days after a trip to the lake and ended up in intensive care where she was intubated and placed in a pharmacological coma after the diagnosis made by the doctors. Unfortunately, however, the amoeba left her no way out and after 11 days she died due to the serious infection. According to public health authorities, the girl was probably infected while she was swimming in a lake or freshwater pond in Georgia.

It is the sixth such case in Georgia since 1962, the last one a few days ago. The amoeba usually infects people when they swim in fresh water, such as lakes or rivers, occasionally it can also be found in tap water. It enters the body through the nose and attacks the brain. It cannot be detected and therefore cannot be cleaned up, but it is a rather rare infection. Symptoms typically begin with a severe frontal headache, as well as fever, nausea, and vomiting. As it progresses, victims tend to experience stiff neck, seizures, and hallucinations before lapsing into a coma. Once symptoms appear, the infection progresses rapidly. Victims typically die within one to five days of being infected.

