One more death in the United States linked to the parasite Naegleria fowleri which infects people when contaminated water enters the body through the nose. The parasite Naegleria fowlerinicknamed the brain-eating amoeba, could be the cause of the death of a man in Charlotte County on the southwest coast of Florida due to the likely consumption of tap water infected by this microscopic amoeba.

