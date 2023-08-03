Brain-eating amoeba, where it is found and how to protect yourself

Brain eating amoeba, everything you need to know. Bassetti’s recommendations

L’brain eating amoeba it’s starting to get scary. In the USA, and more precisely in Georgia, a person died precisely from this unicellular organism. The victim, as confirmed by the US Department of Health, was infected with Naegleria fowleri. Just 10 days ago in Florida a 14-year-old was struck by the same brain-eating amoeba and although he survived he was left paralysed.

Amoeba eats brain as it takes

According to the analyzes of the health authorities, the man would have become infected by taking a bath in a lake or pond. There Naegleria fowleri in fact it is not found in salt water or even in drinking water and swimming pools if properly treated.

“Only about three people in the United States are infected each year, but these infections are usually fatal,” experts say. Between 1962 and 2021 there were 154 cases of infection with brain eating amoeba and only 4 survived.

Brain eating amoeba symptoms

L’brain eating amoeba destroys brain tissue causing swelling of the brain that usually leads to death. “Amoebiasis can also have abdominal localization, as well as cerebral. – he underlines Matthew Bassetti, director of the San Martino Infectious Diseases Clinic in Genoa interviewed by the National Newspaper – Naturally these infections also run in relation to the patient’s immunosuppressant state. This micro-organism is quite common in developing countries.”

“It should be known that the so-called brain eating amoeba it exists but it is not so frequent. In the past we have also seen episodes in Italy. But I wouldn’t make a case of it. Rather, we need to invest more in knowledge”.

“Even today – says the microbiologist – 90% of infectious diseases are unknown. A percentage that certainly applies to some parts of the world, such as Africa for example. mammoth worms freed from the melting permafrost in Siberia and returned to life after 46 thousand years. More important investments in research are needed. In the future we will be able to bring back to life even viruses from millions of years ago. This may allow us to study a world we know nothing about yet.”

