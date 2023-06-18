Brain friendly foods | to be smarter bite after bite

There are brain-friendly foods that make you smarter the more you eat them. This is the discovery that is depopulating on the web.

Millions have already introduced these foods into their diet to try to increase their IQ (Intellectual Quotient) effortlessly and in a healthy and genuine way. And what are you waiting for? According to the latest scientific discoveries there are foods that improve your neuronal cells making them more elastic and ready.

It is a shocking discovery that is upsetting much of traditional medicine and which could also lead to a real one Revolution not only innutrition for each person but also in the economic system. In fact, when people know that they will be smarter by eating certain foods, a peak in the sales of these products is expected and therefore an increase in their production. So let’s try to better understand how to be more awake and understand better by making less effort and therefore be gods winners in everyday life.

The secret to being smarter

Having a healthy intestine and well maintained would be the key to being smarter. This is what the internationally renowned neurologist David Perlmutter claims in simple terms, as he also wrote in one of his latest masterpieces. In short, the proper functioning of the intestine would positively influence the chemistry of our brain making us even more intelligent.

For this reason this scholar as well as the followers of his theory consider theintestine the second brain that to stay in good health it must also be protected from stressful events as well as feeding adequately to the needs of our body while ingesting excellent quality foods.

Here are the secrets to being smarter

Therefore, according to these scholars, the first thing to have an extra gear is to eat well. And to do this it is necessary eliminate junk foods from our diet as industrially processed products are delicious but not healthy. These foods would be the main contributors to the “dementia” of our brain as they are full of empty calories that make us fat, they do not bring the right substances to the brain and put the intestine in difficulty because they can lead to a greater growth of harmful bacteria than to those that are fundamental to our well-being. So say goodbye to processed red meats, fried foods and refined sugars. If you succeed, it would also be good to eliminate ready-made sauces which are rich in additives.

It is also important to introduce i polyphenols such as berries and turmeric. Other beneficial elements for the health of our two brains would be foods probiotics such as kefir or yogurt, le dark green leafy vegetables like spinach. Furthermore, they would also have beneficial effects peppersi tomatoesthe zuchinisi lemonl’avocado.