The research promoted by the Politecnico di Torino together with other European partners and financed by the European Innovation Council aims to develop the first contrast medium to increase the resolution and effectiveness of electroencephalography, making it possible to perform functional imaging of the brain in high resolution through a non-invasive technique. A project that aims to improve the medical diagnostic technologies of the brain, with very high economic repercussions in the biomedical field

Turin, 25 October 2022 – Functional brain imaging is of fundamental importance for the diagnosis and treatment of many brain pathologies such as degenerative diseases. A widely used non-invasive technique is electroencephalography (EEG) which measures the surface electrical potential. Unfortunately, this technique often has limited resolutions because the electrical conductivity profile of the skull reduces its spatial resolution.

At the moment the standard techniques to improve this resolution are sub-cranial electroencephalogram (ECoG) or intracerebral (SEEG), both of which are invasive strategies that require trepanation of the skull and which in any case give information only on limited areas of the brain, thus not allowing to have a synoptic view of brain activity.

The CEREBRO project (CEREBRO – an electric Contrast medium for computationally intensive Electroencephalographies for high REsolution BRain imaging withOut skull trepanation – grant agreement n ° 101046748) – developed by the research team of the Department of Electronics and Telecommunications-DET of the Politecnico di Torino, composed of prof. Francesco Paolo Andriulli (project coordinator), by Giuseppe Vecchi and Danilo Demarchi – aims to obtain a new brain reading mode, which will have comparable resolutions to ECoG and SSEG, but will be non-invasive and will provide information on the entire cerebral medium. This will be achieved by equipping the classical and non-invasive EEG with a new instrument: the first contrast medium developed for this technology using innovative techniques of microfluidics, nanoelectronics and high-performance computing science.

The research project – carried out together with the international partners Institut Mines-Télécom (France), Université de Bretagne Occidentale (France), G.Tec Medical Engineering Gmbh (Austria), École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (Switzerland) – will go as far as a level of technological maturity (called TRL) between 4 and 6, to obtain a first working prototype.

The knowledge developed by the CEREBRO project has the potential to improve medical diagnostic technologies for the brain, contributing to substantial growth in the diagnostic imaging industry. The business connected to neuroimaging has a significant dimension: 3 billion euros / year worldwide, compared to 22.5 billion euros / year in the biomedical imaging sector, therefore the economic potential from CEREBRO research applications is very high.

In fact, the project was funded by the European Union as part of a call by the European Innovation Council called “Pathfinder” which supports highly innovative ideas with the potential to produce disruptive innovations in the market.

“We are grateful to the European Innovation Council for having believed in this project coordinated by the Polytechnic – declares on behalf of the research group prof. Andriulli – The scientific dynamism and prestige of the University have played a key role in forming an international partnership with all the key expertise to guarantee the effectiveness of this action “.