Bad news from the well-known Canale 5 talent show, Amici di Maria De Filippi. A former student of the show, he made a truly dramatic confession that shocked everyone and made millions of fans of the show worry: let’s find out what happened.

In the last few hours, news has arrived that fans of Amici di Maria De Filippi would never have wanted to hear. Unfortunately, a former face of the program is having a very difficult time with a serious health problem. Do you understand who we are talking about? Let’s find out more.

Former face of Amici di Maria De Filippi: the sad news arrives

A well-known and historical face of Amici di Maria De Filippi, said he was facing various health problems. It’s about Pasqualino Maionea former student of the Canale 5 talent show. He was a singer, in fact, thanks to his incredible voice he conquered millions of viewers.

He participated in the broadcast, about 16 years ago, but has never reached the pinnacle of success. Born in 1984, born in Waiblingen, Germany, after a few years he moved to Italy with his family, precisely in the province of Naples.

Right here, he understands that he loves music and begins to study singing. In 2007 he enters the Amici school and finishes third in the final afterwards Roberta Bonanno and Marco Carta. Over the years she has also participated in various talent shows and programs on the small screen, but has never reached a real peak of success. But he is still very well known.

Now Pasqualino Maione is experiencing a period that is not at all easy, in fact, he has interrupted his musical career because he is in the hospital for 4 months, he has even lost 30 kg: let’s find out what happened.

Pasqualino Maione’s health problems

Pasqualino is still hospitalized and every morning he takes on different ones drugs. He gave a long interview to the weekly Nuovo where he let himself go to truly dramatic confessions.

In particular, he said he had several health problems after contracting for twice the Covid. It wasn’t easy for him at all, because he was at home for about twenty days. He had severe headaches, high fever and even fainting:

“After doing the analysis, they found all the wrong values ​​for me.”

The doctors discovered that the virus had come to infect all the body. It was a lung infection that had also passed through his brain, which caused him a meningitis. Pasqualino is not going through an easy time at all, but fortunately his mother and sister Giovanna have always been beside him.

He was also contacted by his former adventure companions, Roberta Bonanno, Marta Rossi and also Marco Carta. Instead, from Maria De Filippi he didn’t receive any calls, unfortunately, after the talent they didn’t have the pleasure of hearing from each other. Pasqualino hopes to recover as soon as possible, because he would like to continue working in the music world as he has always done.

