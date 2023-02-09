Home Health Brain. Structural differences in young people with conduct disorders
Health

Brain. Structural differences in young people with conduct disorders

by admin

Conduct disorders – characterized by antisocial behavior and poor school performance – cause alterations in the brain structure in those who suffer from it. The evidence comes from a British study that evaluated MRI scans of the brains of 146 young people with the disorder, compared with those of 140 control youth.

08 FEB – A study published in Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging and led by Marlene Staginnus, of the University of Bath, in the United Kingdom, has highlighted differences in the structure of the brain of young people with conduct disorders compared to their unaffected peers.

Conduct disorders are characterized by antisocial behavior and poor academic achievement; in the USA they affect about 9.5% of people.

Having suffered abuse in childhood is one of the main risk factors for the onset of these disorders. Scientific literature has repeatedly highlighted that alterations occur in various regions of the brain, such as those involved in emotional, learning and social processes, among those who have suffered maltreatment in childhood. The study at the University of Bath started from this background.

The study involved 146 healthy people and 114 young people with conduct disorders. The researchers collected MRI images to study the structure of the cortex – including volume, area and thickness – which is the outermost layer of the brain.

In line with the initial hypothesis, analysis of the images showed that young people with conduct disorder had more extensive brain structure alterations than controls. This aspect was evident both among young people who had experienced maltreatment in childhood and among those who had not experienced maltreatment.

See also  5 symptoms of an enlarged liver that already at 40 could indicate the onset of diabetes and tumors

Source: Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging, 2023

08 February 2023
© breaking latest news


Other articles in Science and Drugs

image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl

P.I. 12298601001

Registered office:
Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Operational headquarters:
Via della Stelletta, 23
00186 – Roma

Site Manager

Luciano Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

president
Ernesto Rodriguez

    Joint Venture

  • SICS srl
  • Editions
    Health Communication     srl

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

Bruxism: causes and consequences – Humanitas.net

Health cooperation, with Banca Etica for new supplementary...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Which countries have the most expensive healthcare in...

she used to eat foods with traces of...

‘Healthy’ food can hurt the brain: what are...

Healthcare: in 2022 162 breast cancers were diagnosed...

second record episode for Amadeus, the comparison with...

Diet, the sugar-free food that can make you...

How to protect your lungs from cold, viruses...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy