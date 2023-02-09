Conduct disorders – characterized by antisocial behavior and poor school performance – cause alterations in the brain structure in those who suffer from it. The evidence comes from a British study that evaluated MRI scans of the brains of 146 young people with the disorder, compared with those of 140 control youth.

08 FEB – A study published in Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging and led by Marlene Staginnus, of the University of Bath, in the United Kingdom, has highlighted differences in the structure of the brain of young people with conduct disorders compared to their unaffected peers.

Conduct disorders are characterized by antisocial behavior and poor academic achievement; in the USA they affect about 9.5% of people.

Having suffered abuse in childhood is one of the main risk factors for the onset of these disorders. Scientific literature has repeatedly highlighted that alterations occur in various regions of the brain, such as those involved in emotional, learning and social processes, among those who have suffered maltreatment in childhood. The study at the University of Bath started from this background.

The study involved 146 healthy people and 114 young people with conduct disorders. The researchers collected MRI images to study the structure of the cortex – including volume, area and thickness – which is the outermost layer of the brain.

In line with the initial hypothesis, analysis of the images showed that young people with conduct disorder had more extensive brain structure alterations than controls. This aspect was evident both among young people who had experienced maltreatment in childhood and among those who had not experienced maltreatment.

Source: Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging, 2023

