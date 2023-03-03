The details of the project are reported in an article published in The Guardian magazine, which describes the POBIG method (PreOperative Brain Irradiation in Glioblastoma), developed by scientists from the Christie NHS foundation in Manchester and the University of Manchester

The NHS has launched the world‘s first clinical trial for evaluate the tolerability and efficacy of a pioneering treatment technique aimed at treating brain tumors before surgery. The details of the project are reported in an article published in the magazine The Guardian, which describes the POBIG method (PreOperative Brain Irradiation in Glioblastoma), developed by scientists from the Christie foundation NHS Manchester and the University of Manchester. The team, made up of radiologists, neurosurgeons, oncologists, nurses, physicists and pathologists has devised an innovative new approach to use MRI scans and highly targeted radiation therapy to increase the life expectancy of brain tumor patients.

Il brain tumor, experts explain, it forms when abnormal growth of cells occurs in the tissues of the brain, brain and spinal cord. Although these forms of cancer are relatively rare, patients’ chances of survival five years after diagnosis are no more than 25 percent. This value partly depends on the fact that brain tumors are often inoperable and are diagnosed only after the onset of symptoms, when the formation has now reached a considerable size. In cases where it is clinically permissible, the brain tumor is treated initially with surgical removal, then with radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Some particularly aggressive forms, however, such as the glioblastoma, are associated with a median survival rate five years after diagnosis of less than ten percent. Furthermore, intervention options have not improved significantly in recent decades, thus emerging the strong need to devise new strategies aimed at reducing the mortality rate among patients with brain tumors.

“This job – he observes Gerben Breastradiation oncologist at Christie’s and senior lecturer atUniversity of Manchester, who led the study – represents an important and significant milestone in brain cancer research.” The POBIG (PreOperative Brain Irradiation in Glioblastoma) approach is still in its infancy, the experts point out, but the preliminary results have been very encouraging. “With the surgical removal of the tumor – explains Borst – some cells inevitably remain present in the brain, which represents an extremely sensitive and delicate area. These residual cancer cells continue to grow, potentially even more aggressively after surgery. For this reason it is essential to implement new strategies for targeting all cancer cells at a stage prior to the operation”. In fact, POBIG is based on the administration of a highly targeted session of radiotherapy before surgery, in order to prevent the rapid regrowth of the tumor. Subsequently the patients undergo the surgery and a standard period of radiotherapy and chemotherapy as required by standard practice. “Radiations – explain the authors – are not directed on the entire tumor, but only on the area which is expected to leave residues following the intervention”.

“I was very grateful to be able to participate in the trial – says Joel Rush, one of the volunteers who underwent the trial – when the doctors explained the new approach to me, it seemed very sensible”. 45-year-old father of two, Joel Rush was diagnosed last October with a stage 4 glioblastoma of the brain. “I’m only at the beginning of my journey – he adds – but I hope that my experience can benefit other people”. “New treatment options for patients with brain tumors are essential,” said Graham Norton, interim chief executive officer of The Brain Tumor Charity, who helped design the trial with the Brainstrust charity – this study has the potential to increase the chances of survival and quality of life for the large number of people who receive an unfortunate diagnosis each year.” “I really hope that our work can bring together and bring other fields of study and other researchers closer together – concludes Borst – together we could really make a difference and identify more effective and personalized treatment strategies to be applied before surgery and develop a new weapon against brain tumor”.