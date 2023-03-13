Pediatric patients with brain tumors respond to viruses – neurosurgery for Bonn informed

BONN. They are called gliomas brain tumors, which diffusely proliferate into healthy brain tissue and are therefore difficult to remove surgically. Although they are extremely rare in children and adolescents, they still have an unfavorable prognosis: “Despite chemotherapy and radiation, the average life expectancy after diagnosis is less than a year,” says Prof. Dr. medical Veit Braun, who heads the neurosurgical department at the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling (Siegen). Intensive research is therefore being carried out into new treatment options for gliomas. A promising approach is treatment with so-called oncolytic viruses: tumor cells are specifically infected with specially prepared viruses. These either kill the cancer cells directly or activate the body’s own immune system so that the tumor-infiltrated T cells kill the cancer cells infected with the virus. Good experiences have already been made with this procedure in malignant melanomas. The preparation Talimogen laherparapvec has been approved in Germany for the treatment of melanoma since 2015.

In a study recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine(1), a Spanish group of researchers treated twelve adolescent glioma patients with a single dose of an adenovirus. Eleven of the patients then received high-dose radiation therapy. The surface of the virus was enriched with so-called integrins as part of the study. They help to identify the cancer cells. A change in the genome can be used to ensure that the viruses only multiply in the cancer cells. After the biopsy of the tumour, the virus DNX-2401 was injected once via a thin stereotactic into the Tumor advanced cannula injected. A gadolinium injection was carried out beforehand so that the correct position could be checked under subsequent magnetic resonance imaging.

The result: in eight patients, tumor growth was stopped at least temporarily. In three patients the tumor even regressed. The mean survival time was increased to 17.8 months. “Since the study was conducted without a comparison group, it is not known with certainty how much the treatment extended the lives of the patients. It is therefore important to investigate this therapeutic approach in further studies,” comments Prof. Dr. medical Veit Braun the results.

About the person: Prof. Dr. medical Veit Braun is an internationally renowned expert in the treatment of brain tumors in childhood and adulthood. At the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling, he and his team perform around 1,900 neurosurgical interventions every year in two hybrid operating rooms. The physicians have access to modern equipment with neuronavigation, fluorescence and 3D image converters, which can be an advantage for challenging operations in the head area.

The medical team of the neurosurgical department within the clinic consists of 13 employees, 6 of whom are specialists in neurosurgery.

