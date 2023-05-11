Brain tumor – the 4 most common warning signs

Brain tumors rank tenth on the list of cancer-related deaths. Almost 6,000 people died from it in 2021.

About 7,000 people develop a tumor of the central nervous system (95 percent brain, 5 percent spinal cord) every year. Men are affected slightly more often than women. Compared to other cancers, such as lung, breast or colon cancer, tumors of the central nervous system only account for around two percent of cancers in Germany. “In fact, brain tumors are rare and the concerns are therefore very often unfounded,” says the Brain Foundation website.

If your vision suddenly becomes blurred or you can’t think of words, you don’t necessarily think of a serious illness. Harmless reasons such as stress or poor sleep are often to blame. It is understandable that many brain tumor patients ignore the first signs of their illness. Because a tumor in the brain can manifest itself in such supposedly harmless symptoms in the early stages.

You should take these warning signs seriously

The problem: many of those affected do not associate the first symptoms with a potential brain tumor. The Brain Foundation names as serious Warning signs of a brain tumor

seizures

speech disorders

paralysis and

visual disturbances

“If they occur and this is the reason for a brain tumor, it can often be treated successfully,” says neurologist Wolf-Oliver Krohn, patient advisor at the German Brain Foundation. In addition to operations, there is radiation and chemotherapy. Significant advances in accuracy and tolerability have been made in the last few decades.

Brain tumors can also be diagnosed very well with computer tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). “These examinations can be supplemented by further representations, for example of the nerve cell connections and the brain function, in order to plan an operation with millimeter precision,” say the experts. Some types of brain tumors can also be found in the cerebrospinal fluid (liquor).

The cause and risk factors for brain tumors are still largely unknown

According to the German Cancer Society, the cause of the development of a brain tumor is still largely unknown, despite intensive research. In most patients, these tumors occur without any triggering factors being identified.

Lifestyle and eating habits such as smoking or excessive alcohol consumption, which are of great importance for the occurrence of other cancers, play no role here. Likewise, there is little convincing evidence that stress, unusual mental stress or even certain environmental influences (increased exposure of the brain to electromagnetic fields in the vicinity of high-voltage power lines or excessive use of mobile phones) lead to an increase in brain tumors.

Only direct radioactive irradiation of the nervous system, such as is necessary for the treatment of leukemia, is associated with a slightly increased risk. But even that is only important for a fraction of the patients.

Although headaches are a “rare warning sign of brain tumours”, they should still be taken seriously

In Germany alone, around 54 million people have a headache at least once a year. There are many triggers – but it is estimated that up to every second person who goes to a neurological practice thinks of a brain tumor as the cause. Krohn also knows this from many years of experience. “The probability is less than one in a thousand,” says Krohn.

However, headaches should still be taken seriously. you can on indicate other health problems such as

inflammation in the head,

Problems with sinuses or eyes as well

high blood pressure.

You should therefore be examined urgently if the pain is very severe, occurs suddenly or for the first time. This also applies to known headache problems where the pain changes or gets worse.