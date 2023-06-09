Home » Brain tumors: here are the symptoms and the different types
Brain tumors: here are the symptoms and the different types

Brain tumors: here are the symptoms and the different types

There are signs to understand if we have a brain tumor? This type of cancer is on a small but steady increase. In 2020, new diagnoses reached 6,100. Women are more affected than men. Generally, however, the latter are more affected by aggressive forms. Often in the initial forms they have no symptoms, if not very general.

There are several brain tumors that can affect a person. Here are the symptoms and the different types.

Signals to understand if we have a brain tumor: beware of headaches that they don’t even go away with medication

As the tumor grows, it invades surrounding tissue. In the brain the space available is very small and enclosed by the skull cap. Quickly there is the formation of liquid that compresses the bone parts, generating severe headaches that do not go away with analgesic or anti-inflammatory drugs. There’s a link between cell phone use and brain tumors?

Il intractable headache it is, therefore, one of the most common symptoms, together with epileptic seizures, due to the irritating effect of the tumor mass. Cancer, the 10 rules of prevention.

Brain tumors: the symptom manifests itself inopposite hemisphere

Basically if the cancer affects one part of the brain, such as the right, the symptom manifests itself in the opposite part, therefore the left. Each cerebral hemisphere governs the contralateral part of the body. Seven things you don’t know about your brain. This applies to all areas except the cerebellum.

Signs to understand if we have a brain tumor: when it affects the cerebellum

It usually manifests itself with:

  • great difficulty maintaining balance and coordinating movements;
  • severe headaches;
  • nausea;
  • vomit.
Tumors of the hypothalamus

Symptoms are usually:

  • emotional disturbances;
  • disturbances in the perception of cold and heat;
  • if the patient is a child growth retardation;
  • significant changes in appetite.

Signs to understand if we have a brain tumor: the symptoms of when it affects the frontal lobe

Generally if you have:

  • great weakness;
  • inability to move a part of the body;
  • mood disorders;
  • confusion.

Tumors of the parietal lobe

They usually manifest with:

  • convulsions;
  • inability to perform complex movements such as writing or manipulating an object;
  • paralysis.

Signs to understand if we have a brain tumor: the symptoms of when it affects the occipital lobe

Typically the main symptoms are:

  • visual disturbances up to blindness;
  • hallucinations;
  • convulsions.

Temporal lobe tumors

They manifest themselves with:

  • disturbances of balance and sense of space;
  • inability to understand and carry out very simple commands;
  • convulsions;
  • difficulty or inability to speak.

