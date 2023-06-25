Bran, the benefits of an often underestimated food: why include it in the diet

Bran is a key part of the cereal grain, it is a valuable source of fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals, which guarantees a number of health benefits.

The bran, often discarded, proves to be an important food product to complete the diet correctly and make the daily diet healthier. A valid ally of health and well-being, in this article you will find all the advantages that can be obtained by adding bran to food.

We often hear about bran but not everyone knows exactly what it is and why it is recommended by nutritionists. Let’s clarify by explaining the fiber benefits.

Fiber is essential for a healthy and nutritious diet: the benefits

The fiber contained in bran it helps to maintain a correct functioning of the digestive system, preventing constipation and intestinal disorders. In addition, bran can provide a sense of satiety, which helps control hunger and maintain a healthy weight.

The presence of vitamins in cereal grains it is often destroyed in the refining process, but the bran still has a significant amount of B vitaminsimportant for correct cellular metabolism and for nervous system health. Also, bran is a valuable source of minerals such as ferro, soccer e magnesiumwhich contribute to the health of bones and tissues in the body.

The bran can be used in different recipes, such as pane, biscotti, breakfast cereals e snack bars. It can also be added to smoothies, soups and vegetable dishes for an extra boost of fiber and nutrition. For those following a vegan or vegetarian dietbran can be a source of plant-based proteins, essential for muscle and tissue health.

Adding bran to your daily diet can help stabilize blood sugar, maintain a healthy weight, and provide a healthy weight loss energy boost. However, it is important to be careful amount of fiber that you consume, as an excess can cause digestion problems and block the absorption of important nutrients. Typically, it is recommended to add about one to two tablespoons of bran to your diet each day.

Furthermore, it is important to choose the fiber that originates from organic whole grains, to avoid the intake of pesticides and other toxic substances used during cultivation. You can find the whole wheat bran, oats, rice, rye and other grains in health food stores or online.

Finally, bran cannot be considered a miracle health remedy, but must be seen as part of one balanced diet and healthy. Of course it alone is not enough for proper nutrition, it is important to combine bran with other nutritious foods such as fruits and vegetableslean protein and healthy fats to get the most out of it health benefits.

