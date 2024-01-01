Braunschweig: The Lion City and its sights | > – Guide – Travel

As of: December 29, 2023 12:28 p.m

Henry the Lion led Braunschweig to greatness and influence in the Middle Ages. Today the university town offers an exciting mix of modernity and tradition as well as a renowned museum.

A centuries-long history – but also a lot of current research and science: Braunschweig, with around 250,000 inhabitants the second largest city in Lower Saxony after Hanover, offers both. Since large parts of Braunschweig were destroyed in the Second World War, houses from the post-war period now dominate the cityscape. When strolling through the city, you still come across magnificent historical buildings.

Castle square with cathedral and lion statue

Symbol of former power: the lion statue on Cathedral Square.

The Burgplatz with its cathedral, castle and lion statue still gives an idea of ​​the economic and cultural importance of Braunschweig in the Middle Ages. The imposing, three-aisled St. Blasii Cathedral was built between 1173 and 1195 under Henry the Lion as a testimony to his power and later a burial place.

Visitors can view the limestone grave of the Duke and his wife Mathilde and admire numerous art treasures. These include the Imervard Cross, the Marian altar, a five-meter-high, seven-armed candlestick and medieval wall paintings. One of the most famous works of art is the Gospel book of Henry the Lion, which he donated to the cathedral in 1188. Today, however, only a copy of the valuable book, decorated with numerous artistic images, can be seen. The original – one of the most expensive books in the world – is well protected in the safe of the Herzog August Library in Wolfenbüttel.

One renowned museum – two locations

Directly next to the cathedral is Dankwarderode Castle, once the residence of Henry the Lion. The current building was built in the late 19th century as a reconstruction based on the medieval floor plan. The castle is one of two locations of the Herzog Anton Ulrich Museum. Visitors can view the Middle Ages section as well as parts of the Guelph treasure and liturgical vestments.

Painting gallery shows Rembrandt, Rubens and Cranach

The main building of the museum is in the museum park on the Oker. The internationally renowned painting gallery shows, among others, works by Rembrandt, Rubens, van Dyck and Cranach. Duke Anton Ulrich founded the collection in 1754. Since 1887 it has been located in today’s museum building in the style of the Italian Renaissance.

“Islands of tradition” with historical buildings

The old town market was badly damaged during the war and was later largely reconstructed as one of the “traditional islands”.

There are a total of five so-called traditional islands spread across the city. Significant historical buildings are still preserved or have been reconstructed in these districts. In each of these areas there was a church and a square.

One of these traditional islands is the old town market. The center of the square is the Marienbrunnen, with the Martinikirche, the Old Customs House from 1643, the Gewandhaus with a Renaissance gable and the Old Town Town Hall, the oldest parts of which date back to the 13th century, grouped around the square. The pillar figures represent medieval princes with their wives. There is also a Braunschweig cubit attached to one of the pillars of the arcade. It measures exactly 57.07 centimeters and served as a binding unit of measurement for merchants, especially cloth merchants, in the Middle Ages.

The happy Rizzi house

The Rizzi House with its colorfully painted facade is a popular photo motif.

Modern Braunschweig is colorful and cheerful. Anyone who strolls through the Magniviertel will come across brightly colored, smiling comic-style house towers. The internationally known New York artist James Rizzi designed it on the initiative of the gallery owner Olaf Jaeschke and the architect Konrad Kloster. Shapes and colors deliberately create a contrast to our usual building and viewing habits. The Happy Rizzi House consists of several buildings and is a walk-in architectural sculpture. However, since the building is used as an office building, it is not open to the public.

Residential palace with shopping mile

Apparently old on the outside, a shopping center on the inside: the castle.

The 18th century residential palace, which was rebuilt in 2007, offers a not uncontroversial mix of history and modernity, culture and consumption. Behind the faithfully reconstructed facade there is a shopping gallery with around 150 shops, cafés and restaurants. That’s why the people of Braunschweig like to refer to the building as a “padlock”.

The building complex also contains the city library, the cultural office and a 600 square meter castle museum. It shows five halls reconstructed based on historical models. Original wall coverings and furniture give an impression of how the Dukes of Braunschweig lived between 1830 and 1918. In the “White Hall” an exhibition provides information about the former rulers, the Guelphs, as well as the history of the castle, its destruction in the Second World War and its reconstruction.

Tour on the Oker

A raft trip on the Oker offers an unusual perspective of the city.

Beautiful parks, historical buildings and lots of greenery: During a paddling tour on the Oker along the ramparts, visitors can relax and discover Braunschweig from the water. If you want, you can even drive around the old city center, but you will come across two weirs. Instead of paddling yourself, you can also comfortably sail across the water on a raft or boat.

Carnival stronghold of the north

Hundreds of thousands of visitors watch the carnival parade through the streets of Braunschweig every year.

If you love carnival and can’t make it to Mainz or Cologne in the fifth season, Braunschweig is the right place for you. The city is the carnival stronghold of the north. Every year on the Sunday before Shrove Monday, thousands of fools accompany the so-called Schoduvel through the city center, a carnival parade about five kilometers long with motif floats and music.

Universities and atomic clock

Braunschweig is also a university city: two universities – the Technical University and the University of Fine Arts – are based there. There are also several research institutions, including the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt, the center of time measurement in Germany. The measurement is carried out using an atomic clock, which determines the vibration inside an atom.

Riddagshausen monastery complex

The stately church once belonged to a large monastery complex.

Just outside, in the eastern district of Riddagshausen, is one of the oldest Gothic buildings in Germany: the monastery church of St. Mariae from 1275. It once belonged to a Cistercian monastery that monks built in the middle of the 12th century. In addition to the church, all that remains of the complex today are the gatehouse, the monastery wall and the women’s and infirmary chapel. It is also worth visiting the monastery gardens with five themed gardens, including a happiness garden, a garden of poisons and a garden of love.

