Brawl between very young people in the Padua area ends in stabbings, a boy is serious

Today, July 15, after 5 pm, there was a brawl between very young people in the Parco della Rocca in Monselice, in the Padua area. A minor was reportedly stabbed three times after an argument with other boys. The young man, transported with the Suem 118 helicopter rescue to the hospital in Padua, has a reserved prognosis. He would have one wound in the chest and two in the legs. According to reports Padua Today the carabinieri, who are investigating the incident, do not exclude any hypothesis: from too many words, to ambushes, to settling accounts on illicit trafficking. The protagonists would already be in the barracks with their respective parents to try to clarify what happened.

