Home » Brawl between very young people in the Padua area ends in stabbings, a boy is serious
Health

Brawl between very young people in the Padua area ends in stabbings, a boy is serious

by admin
Brawl between very young people in the Padua area ends in stabbings, a boy is serious

Today, July 15, after 5 pm, there was a brawl between very young people in the Parco della Rocca in Monselice, in the Padua area. A minor was reportedly stabbed three times after an argument with other boys. The young man, transported with the Suem 118 helicopter rescue to the hospital in Padua, has a reserved prognosis. He would have one wound in the chest and two in the legs. According to reports Padua Today the carabinieri, who are investigating the incident, do not exclude any hypothesis: from too many words, to ambushes, to settling accounts on illicit trafficking. The protagonists would already be in the barracks with their respective parents to try to clarify what happened.

Read also:

See also  Sleeping apart: Why sleeping together is not a good idea

You may also like

Promoting Heart Health: Preventing Disease and Promoting Longevity

Accident in Milan, dead pedestrian hit by motorcycle

Sgarbi claims the rebellion a la Bohème: «I...

The Best Arm Exercises for Toned and Sculpted...

The Power of Energized and Solarized Water: Boosting...

Saying Goodbye to T-Shirt Irritation: Understanding and Preventing...

joint exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan –...

Milan, elderly man overwhelmed and killed by a...

Territorial Operations Center (TOC) Launches in Sassuolo District:...

The Latest Updates: Friday-Saturday, July 14-15, 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy