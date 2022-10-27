Home Health Brawl in the gym, four people reported
Health

Brawl in the gym, four people reported

by admin
Brawl in the gym, four people reported

RIETI – The Carabinieri of Contigliano reported four people to the Rieti Public Prosecutor’s Office for fighting. In mid-September, the numerous patrons of a well-known gym in Rieti called 112, reporting a violent quarrel between four people, two men and two women.

The immediate intervention of the carabinieri prevented the situation from deteriorating further, leading to much more serious consequences. The military listened to the owners of the gym and the customers present and, having viewed the images of the internal video surveillance circuit, they denounced the 4, a couple and a father with his daughter, all uncensored, who, during a dispute that arose for futile reasons, are passed to the ways of fact.

Fortunately, all the participants in the brawl reported only bruises and bruises.

See also  Pier Luigi Lopalco and the limited number to medicine: "I'll explain why removing it does not solve health problems"

You may also like

This is why exercising reduces the risk of...

Laura Martial: “My story for the law on...

Towards the farewell to masks in hospitals from...

Lives to the limit, Angel has lost 130...

cardiovascular prevention is good (also) for the brain...

Stroke, fewer than 2 out of 10 people...

What are Omega 3s for (and what to...

Covid, mandatory masks in the hospital and RSA:...

this combination will solve 9 health problems for...

the sign that does not lie on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy