RIETI – The Carabinieri of Contigliano reported four people to the Rieti Public Prosecutor’s Office for fighting. In mid-September, the numerous patrons of a well-known gym in Rieti called 112, reporting a violent quarrel between four people, two men and two women.

The immediate intervention of the carabinieri prevented the situation from deteriorating further, leading to much more serious consequences. The military listened to the owners of the gym and the customers present and, having viewed the images of the internal video surveillance circuit, they denounced the 4, a couple and a father with his daughter, all uncensored, who, during a dispute that arose for futile reasons, are passed to the ways of fact.

Fortunately, all the participants in the brawl reported only bruises and bruises.