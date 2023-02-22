news-txt”>

(ANSA) – SAO PAULO, FEBRUARY 22 – The number of deaths from the violent storm that hit the north coast of Sao Paulo, Brazil, has risen to 48, where 40 remain missing and searches have resumed today among houses destroyed by avalanches, reports the press.



There are also 21 people hospitalized, seven of whom are in serious condition, in a hospital in the city of Caraguatatuba, Cnb radio announced on the basis of information from the Civil Protection and the municipal authorities of Sao Sebastiao, the city most affected by the tragedy.



Given the risk of new landslides, searches were suspended on Tuesday night when it started to rain in Sao Sebastiao and other coastal municipalities.



The governor of São Paulo, Tarcicio de Freitas, said the priority is to “convince” people who “refuse to leave their homes” in areas where there is a risk of new avalanches.



Meanwhile, the Municipality of Sao Sebastiao has begun to renovate the municipal cemetery, removing some coffins, in order to bury the victims of the extreme rains that almost leveled the locality. (HANDLE).

