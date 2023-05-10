Brazil: free plastic surgery for bullied kids – Healthcare

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BRASILIA, MAY 10 – Faced with the wave of bullying against children and adolescents in Brazilian schools, the government of Mato Grosso do Sul, a state in the centre-west of the country, has created an emergency fund of 53 million reais (9.7 million euros) to finance plastic surgery operations.



Governor Eduardo Riedel, of the Social Democratic Party (Psdb, centre), has established that minors who are victims of some type of mortification in public or private institutions, due to their physical defects, are entitled to free operations such as rhinoplasty and otoplasty.



For the authorities, it is preferable to use public funds for this type of expenditure in the public health sector, rather than deploring cases of “humiliation” suffered by many pupils.



Over the past three months, there have been several armed attacks on schools across the country, culminating in the murder of four children and a teacher. Some of the assailants said they had been victims of some kind of assault or discrimination in the past at school. According to a study conducted in 2022, approximately 40% of Brazilian students said they were bullied in class.



