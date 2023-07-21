Home » Brazil prohibits the importation of cannabis in nature – Medicine
Brazil prohibits the importation of cannabis in nature – Medicine

In Brazil, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) has banned the importation of cannabis in the wild, as well as flowers and parts of the plant, for medicinal purposes. The measure begins to apply from today.


According to the regulator, the decision was made to prevent the risks of the drug being used recreationally, with consumption in the form of smoke or vapor.


Anvisa said there is no solid evidence of the efficacy and safety of cannabis products during combustion and inhalation.

