BRCA1 and BRCA2: we know more about the genes that predispose to breast and ovarian cancer

The analysis of the mutations of the genes called BRCA1 and BRCA2 is performed to verify the existence of a genetic predisposition to the development of breast and ovarian cancers.

Breast cancer is very common among donne and every year in Italy it is estimated that 48,000 new cases are diagnosed. It can develop at any age, but the risk increases between ages 50 and 69. Although most women are affected after menopause, one in five cases of the disease appear before the age of 50. 5-10% of breast cancers are hereditary, ie linked to the presence of mutations in the genes that make up the DNA, the genetic code that contains all the information necessary for the functioning of the organism and, therefore, for life. I gene BRCA1 by BRCA2 they are mainly responsible for the genetic predisposition to develop cancer. Even men can be affected by breast cancer which, particularly in youth, is associated with the presence of BRCA2 and, to a lesser extent, of BRCA1.

Il ovarian cancer it is the fifth most common type of cancer in women across Europe, with over 65,000 new cases diagnosed each year (incidence).

It affects 14 out of 1000 women (about 1.4%) and is strongly related to age. About 15% of ovarian cancers are inherited due to defects (mutations) in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. People who have the genetic mutation can develop both breast cancer and ovarian cancer at the same time or at different times.

Before undergoing genetic analyses, it is necessary to consult an expert geneticist who will evaluate the usefulness of the examination. If the result is positive, i.e. it shows the presence of the gene mutation, mammographic and ultrasound checks can be intensified in order to identify the tumor at an early stage. In very particular cases it is possible to resort to preventive removal of the ovaries or breasts. Although the presence of mutated genes greatly increases the risk of developing cancer, it is important to remember that not all people who carry the mutations will get the disease.

The exam

The test (examination) analyzes in detail the sequence of molecules of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes to look for alterations (mutations) associated with an inherited condition of breast or ovarian cancer.

Only 5-10% of all breast cancers develop due to an inherited mutation in the BRCA1 and 2 genes. The inheritance of these genetic alterations is often associated with the onset of these forms of cancer at a younger age than the average age in which they are usually discovered (often under 50 years of age with a mean age of 41 at the time of diagnosis of the disease).

How the test is performed

The examination for the search for mutations on the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes consists in taking a small amount of blood (sample) from a vein in the arm and analyzing the DNA contained inside. It does not require any tissue sampling (surgical biopsy) from the breast or ovary and any specific preparation.

Occasionally, other types of specimens may be used, such as saliva or cells from the lining of the mouth (collected with a swab).

The analyzes for the mutations of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes must be performed, compulsorily, under the observation of a clinical geneticist. It is necessary that people intending to undergo the test are accurately informed and provide adequate and informed consent to carry out the analysis.

When to take the test

The presence of multiple cases of cancer in the same family, possibly appearing at a young age, can make the attending physician suspect that they may be linked to mutations of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes and make him/her feel it is appropriate to prescribe genetic analysis. Individuals who have, or have had, family members with breast and/or ovarian cancer (family history for these cancers) may want to know whether they are predisposed to these diseases. The search for mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes can also be important in the case of young women with breast cancer in the absence of other cases in the family.

If mutations in the two BRCA genes have already been found in a member of your family (family members), it is possible to predict the risk of getting breast or ovarian cancer.

It is important to remember that there are two types of analysis: diagnostic and predictive.

Diagnostic analysis for BRCA1 and 2

They are carried out in people with breast or ovarian cancer who are familiar with these types of cancer. The analysis provides information on the possibility of developing additional types of cancer and on the best chance of a cure. In the face of the presence of gene mutations, the other family members will be able to decide whether to undergo predictive analysis.

BRCA1 and BRCA2 predictive analysis

This type of analysis is aimed at healthy people who have, or have had, a relative in the family with a BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutation. If you are a child or sibling of someone with the mutation, there is a 50% chance of having inherited it.

The results of the analyzes will be useful in the choice to be made by each family member. Those affected may consider having checkups to help detect and treat the cancer at an early stage or to undergo procedures to stop the cancer from developing. There are several possibilities, from having more frequent mammograms and ultrasounds than normally expected, to the surgical removal of organs at risk. In any case, it is always necessary to discuss each person’s specific situation in detail with a group of experts, including the geneticist, but also the psychologist, to evaluate which is the best path to follow. Your GP may refer you to your local clinical genetics service.

Results

Initial advice from a group of doctors is needed to consider whether or not a person should undergo genetic testing as the result could affect their future life and that of their entire family.

The test can be positive, i.e. confirm the presence of mutations in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes; be negative, i.e. not show any mutation; be uncertain, in other words highlight alterations whose effect is not known.

Since there are hundreds of possible mutations of the BRCA genes, the results of the analysis will have to be interpreted taking into account a person’s personal and family history. The geneticist doctor will explain the meaning of the results and, if necessary, together with other specialists, such as the oncologist and the psychologist, will offer advice on all possible strategies to reduce the risk of developing cancer to the person who has undergone to the test and to other family members.

The report must indicate the clinical significance of the identified BRCA genetic variant and list the essential information used for classification.

Recently, specific criteria have been developed by the Enigma consortium for the interpretation of the clinical significance (assessment of hereditary risk) of the constitutional variants of the BRCA genes. Enigma classifies the variants into five categories, according to the IARC indications: benign, probably benign, uncertain, probably pathogenic and pathogenic. Since molecular data is continuously increasing, hopefully the risk associated with variants now considered “uncertain” will be identified.

If a person undergoing genetic testing for BRCA is found to be a carrier of a mutation, they will need to communicate the result to all members of their family. It is advisable that the information be transferred to them by adequately trained personnel capable of handling these situations with great professionalism since the results of the genetic analyzes could influence their future and, in any case, require them to make informed choices.

